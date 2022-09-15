Sports

Champions League 2022-23, AC Milan beat Dinamo Zagreb: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 15, 2022

Milan overcame Zagreb 3-1 (Photo credit: Twitter/@ChampionsLeague)

AC Milan claimed a vital win over Dinamo Zagreb in a crucial UEFA Champions League Group E encounter at the San Siro. Milan scored late in the first half and doubled the score right in the start of the second. However, Zagreb pulled one back with a brilliant goal from Mislav Orsic in the 56th minute. But the hosts got an important third next.

Match How did the match pan out?

Rafael Leao's heel was clipped by Sutalo in what was a clumsy challenge. A penalty was awarded and Olivier Giroud made no mistake. In the start of the second half, Alexis Saelemaekers made it 2-0 for Milan with a brilliant header from Leao's cross. A clever one-two betweem Orsic and Petkovic saw the former score before Tommaso Pobega's thunderous strike ended Zagreb's hope.

Information Milan go top of Group E

Milan are in top of Group E at the moment with four points from two games. Milan drew their opening match against Red Bull Salzburg. Meanwhile, Zagreb are second with three points (W1 L1).

Stats UCL: First home win for Milan since 2013

As per Opta, Milan picked up their maiden home win in the Champions League since September 2013 versus Celtic (D3 L3). Zagreb remain winless in their last 19 away games in the UCL, losing 15 of their last 16 (D1). Milan have maintained their 100% record against Zagreb in all competitions (W5).

Records Unique records scripted in the match

Saelemaekers is the first AC Milan player to score on the first two matchdays of a Champions League season since Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2010-11 season. Aged 35 years and 349 days, Giroud's penalty has made him the second-oldest French player to score in the Champions League, after only Laurent Blanc for Manchester United in 2002 (36y 338d).