Sports

Barcelona's Gavi signs contract extension until 2026: Decoding his stats

Barcelona's Gavi signs contract extension until 2026: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 14, 2022, 08:41 pm 3 min read

Gvi has signed a contract extension (Photo credit: Twitter/@FCBarcelona)

Barcelona mid-fielder Gavi has signed a new four-year contract with the Spanish club. His deal runs until 2026. Regarded as one of the best rising stars in the game, Gavi has a staggering 1bn euros (£865m) release clause. Having made his first-team debut in August 2021, Gavi has gone on to become a regular in Barcelona's set-up. Here we decode his stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Barca consider Gavi as an untouchable and they will be pleased to see him sign a new contract and pledge his alliance.

He has shown a lot of quality and composure despite still being a teenager.

He is considered to be the next big thing in Barca's mid-field alongside fellow young sensation Pedri.

One expects to see Gavi make his presence felt.

Records Gavi smashed these records for Barca last season

When Gavi made his Barcelona debut against Getafe last year, aged 17 years and 24 days. He became the fourth-youngest player in the club's history. His goal against Elche in La Liga 2021-22 came at the age of 17 years and 135 days. He became the third-youngest scorer for Barca after Ansu Fati (16 years, 304 days) and Bojan Krkic (17 years, 53 days).

Do you know? Gavi has made 54 appearances for Barca

Gavi was backed by Barcelona last season as he made 47 appearances in all competitions. He managed to score two goals and register five assists (both in La Liga). This season, Gavi has featured in all seven matches for the club.

Opta stats Breaking down his La Liga stats in 2021-22

Gavi played 34 matches in La Liga for Barca last season. He registered 8 shots on target. He attempted 1,196 passes and completed 1,068. He had a pass accuracy of 89.3%. He managed eight successful lay-offs and contested 392 duels. He also completed 53 take-ons, won 32 aerial, and 160 ground duels. Gavi made 10 clearances and 25 interceptions.

UCL Gavi impressed against Bayern in UCL defeat

On Tuesday, Barcelona were beaten 0-2 by Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on matchday 2 in Group C. As per Opta, Gavi created four chances in the first half against Bayern, which is his best total in a full match for Barcelona in all competitions (54 games).

Spain Gavi holds these records with Spain

In October 2021, Gavi became the youngest player to win his first international cap for Spain. He was 17 years and 62 days old, breaking the record set by Angel Zubieta in 1936. In June, aged 17 years and 304 days, Gavi scored against the Czech Republic, becoming the youngest scorer for Spain and breaking the record of Ansu Fati (17Y 311D).