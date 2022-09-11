Sports

La Liga 2022-23, Real Madrid maintain 100% record: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 11, 2022, 07:35 pm 2 min read

Vinicius Junior scored for Los Blancos (Photo credit: Twitter/@realmadriden)

Real Madrid have maintained a 100% record in the ongoing 2022-23 edition of La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's men beat Mallorca 4-1 on matchday 5. Notably, Mallorca had gone ahead in the 35th minute before Federico Valverde scored in first-half extra-time. Vinicius Junior then scored in the 72nd minute to help Real get a crucial lead before Rodrygo and Antonio Rudiger scored late on.

Match How did the match pan out?

Lee Kang-in's free-kick was met by Vedat Muriqi at the far post as Mallorca went ahead. Valverde equalized for the hosts, picking up a pass from Dani Ceballos in his own half and driving forward. He unleashed a superb left-footed shot. Vinicius scored Real's second after some neat work by Rodrygo, who scored a superb solo goal later on. Rudiger completed the rout.

Vinicius Vinicius Junior shines for Real

As per Opta, Vinicius Junior (22 years and 61 days) has become the youngest player to score in four consecutive La Liga games for Real Madrid (four goals) since Gonzalo Higuain in November 2009 (21 years and 346 days). Vinicius has five goals in all competitions for Real this season, including four in La Liga. He now has 42 goals for Real in total.

Do you know? Real lead the show in La Liga

Real have 15 points from five league games this season. Los Blancos have scored 14 and conceded five (GD +9). Barcelona, who won big earlier, have claimed 13 points (W4 D1). Villarreal and Atletico Madrid follow suit with 10 points each.

Rodrygo Rodrygo makes his presence felt

Rodrygo had a superb game for Real, making one assist and scoring as well. He now has two goals and two assists this season in La Liga. His assists tally has risen to 21 for Los Blancos in all competitions. Rodrygo has been involved in 11 goals in his last 11 games for Real in La Liga (six goals and five assists).