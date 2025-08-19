'Gadar 3' back on track; Ameesha, Anil resolve differences 

Director Anil Sharma has confirmed that the script for Gadar 3 is ready and will go on floors in the next two years. In an interview with News18, he said, "Making Gadar 3 will take some time but the audience can be assured that it won't take another 20 years (laughs)." "We've already worked on the script. It will focus on the stories of Tara and Jeete."

Actor's return Will Ameesha Patel return for 'Gadar 3'? Sharma also spoke about whether actor Ameesha Patel will be returning for Gadar 3. "Sakeena and Tara are an integral part of Gadar. But we'll discuss more about her character before the release of Gadar 3." During Gadar 2 release, Patel-Sharma had a public fallout. The actor was upset about her character getting sidelined and the climax being shot without her. Sharma had called Patel "moody" in response. However, the filmmaker noted his equation with Patel was "great now."

Film continuity What to expect from 'Gadar 3'? Patel had also said on X that she would do Gadar 3 only if she's "super excited" about the script. Meanwhile, Sharma revealed that Gadar 3 will continue the story from where Gadar 2 left off. "We've already made a commitment to the audience in the last scene of Gadar 2 where Utkarsh's (Sharma) character Jeete is told that he's worthy of joining the army. We ended the film with the message - to be continued," he said.