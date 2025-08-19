Heavy rains in Mumbai: IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa issue travel advisories
What's the story
IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa Air have issued travel advisories for passengers flying out of Mumbai due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also cautioned citizens about the extreme weather conditions.
IndiGo notice
Check flight status on app or website: IndiGo
IndiGo Airlines has advised passengers to check their flight status on either the airline's app or website. The airline said, "With Mumbai drenched in heavy showers, several routes to the airport are witnessing waterlogging and sluggish traffic." It added, "This has, in turn, led to operational challenges, with delays in both departures and arrivals and we truly regret the inconvenience this may cause."
Twitter Post
Other airlines
Bad weather may affect all departures/arrivals: SpiceJet
SpiceJet has also issued a similar advisory, warning that all departures/arrivals may be affected due to bad weather in Mumbai. Passengers are advised to check their flight status. Akasa Air has warned of slow-moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport due to heavy rainfall in parts of Mumbai, Hyderabad, Goa, Pune, and Guwahati.
Weather warning
CM Fadnavis warns citizens about severe weather conditions
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has warned citizens about severe weather conditions in the state. Mumbai received 177mm of rainfall in just 6-8 hours, prompting the CM to advise citizens to take precautions as more showers are expected along with high tides. He said, "In the last two days, Maharashtra has received widespread rainfall."