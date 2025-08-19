Heavy rains in Mumbai: IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa issue travel advisories

IndiGo , SpiceJet and Akasa Air have issued travel advisories for passengers flying out of Mumbai due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also cautioned citizens about the extreme weather conditions.

IndiGo notice Check flight status on app or website: IndiGo IndiGo Airlines has advised passengers to check their flight status on either the airline's app or website. The airline said, "With Mumbai drenched in heavy showers, several routes to the airport are witnessing waterlogging and sluggish traffic." It added, "This has, in turn, led to operational challenges, with delays in both departures and arrivals and we truly regret the inconvenience this may cause."

Twitter Post IndiGo's travel advisory Travel Advisory



⛈️ With Mumbai drenched in heavy showers, several routes to the airport are witnessing waterlogging and sluggish traffic.



This has, in turn, led to operational challenges, with delays in both departures and arrivals and we truly regret the inconvenience this may… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 19, 2025

Other airlines Bad weather may affect all departures/arrivals: SpiceJet SpiceJet has also issued a similar advisory, warning that all departures/arrivals may be affected due to bad weather in Mumbai. Passengers are advised to check their flight status. Akasa Air has warned of slow-moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport due to heavy rainfall in parts of Mumbai, Hyderabad, Goa, Pune, and Guwahati.