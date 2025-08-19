2 BKI operatives arrested for planting grenades in Punjab India Aug 19, 2025

Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence team arrested two Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operatives in Jalandhar—Ritik Naroliya and a juvenile from Rajasthan—who were caught with a Chinese hand grenade.

Their confessions led to two more arrests.

The group had picked up grenades from Beas, and one exploded at a liquor shop in SBS Nagar earlier this month, all under orders from BKI leaders based in Canada.