2 BKI operatives arrested for planting grenades in Punjab
Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence team arrested two Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operatives in Jalandhar—Ritik Naroliya and a juvenile from Rajasthan—who were caught with a Chinese hand grenade.
Their confessions led to two more arrests.
The group had picked up grenades from Beas, and one exploded at a liquor shop in SBS Nagar earlier this month, all under orders from BKI leaders based in Canada.
Police's ongoing efforts to dismantle BKI networks
These arrests are part of Punjab Police's larger push to dismantle BKI terror networks following recent grenade-related incidents.
Just days ago, police nabbed five more BKI-linked suspects—including juveniles—in Rajasthan, recovering another grenade and a firearm before any attacks could happen.
With intelligence-driven operations ongoing, the police are working hard to keep public spaces safe and prevent further violence.