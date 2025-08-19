Gaganyaan catching world's attention, says India's 1st astronaut India Aug 19, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi caught up with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla in New Delhi, fresh off his return from NASA's Axiom-4 mission—the first Indian space trip in nearly 40 years.

Their chat focused on how India's Gaganyaan mission is catching the world's attention and why bringing more Indian astronauts into the mix matters for the country's future in space.