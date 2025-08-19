Next Article
Gaganyaan catching world's attention, says India's 1st astronaut
Prime Minister Narendra Modi caught up with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla in New Delhi, fresh off his return from NASA's Axiom-4 mission—the first Indian space trip in nearly 40 years.
Their chat focused on how India's Gaganyaan mission is catching the world's attention and why bringing more Indian astronauts into the mix matters for the country's future in space.
Shukla notes more Indians are now dreaming big about space
Shukla shared that there's growing excitement about Gaganyaan globally.
He noted how government backing—like after Chandrayaan 3's success—has inspired more young Indians to dream big about careers in space, which he called a welcome change from earlier days.