Woman earning ₹75L a year might pay alimony to husband
A recent divorce case in India is flipping the script on alimony.
A 34-year-old IT professional earning ₹75 lakh a year is worried she'll have to pay alimony to her husband, a government worker making ₹14 lakh.
Traditionally, it's husbands who pay, but this case is challenging old expectations and starting conversations about what's fair when women out-earn their partners.
The woman plans to file for divorce
The woman has accused her husband of financial and emotional mistreatment and plans to file for divorce citing mental cruelty, using call logs and bank records as evidence.
Her move from government housing to a rented place shows she's concerned for her safety.
Online, people are debating whether higher-earning women should pay alimony too—and how changing incomes are reshaping relationships in modern India.