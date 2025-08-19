Next Article
Mumbai rains: Red alert issued, high tides expected tomorrow
Mumbai and its neighboring cities like Thane and Pune have been soaked by nonstop heavy rain for the past three days.
With a red alert in place from the weather department, the BMC has warned of very heavy rainfall, strong winds up to 55km/h, and high tides reaching 3.75 meters—raising real concerns about flooding in already waterlogged areas.
Work from home for private companies being encouraged
All schools and government offices are shut for now, and private companies are being told to let people work from home.
Rainfall totals over just one day hit nearly 240mm in some parts of Mumbai.
High tides are expected at 9:16am and 8:53pm on August 20, so residents are likely to remain alert as the situation develops.