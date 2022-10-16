Sports

Namibia defeat Sri Lanka: Top five upsets in T20 WC

Namibia defeat Sri Lanka: Top five upsets in T20 WC

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 16, 2022, 02:23 pm 2 min read

Namibia thrashed Sri Lanka in their opener (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka suffered a humiliating 55-run defeat against Namibia in the opener of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Chasing 164 in Geelong, the Lankan Lions lost wickets at regular intervals and eventually got bowled out for 108 in 19 overs. This was Sri Lanka's first defeat against an associate team in T20 WC. A look at the top five upsets in the tournament.

#5 Scotland go past Bangladesh

Bangladesh faced Scotland in the opener of last year's event and the outcome was rather stunning. Having restricted the Scottish side to 140/9, many backed the Bangla Tigers to chase the paltry target. However, Scotland picked up wickets at regular intervals and eventually restricted Bangladesh to 134/7, clinching the contest by six runs. Bradley Wheal was Scotland's star as his figures read 3/24.

#4 Netherlands upset England

Hosts England made a terrible start to their campaign in the 2009 edition, suffering a four-wicket defeat against Netherlands in their opener at Lord's. Chasing 163, Netherlands crossed the line in the last ball as Stuart Broad made an overthrow in an attempt to run the batter out at the non-striker's end. Tom de Grooth starred in that contest, having scored a 30-ball 49.

#3 West Indies' defeat against Afghanistan

Tournament champions West Indies suffered only one defeat in the 2016 T20 WC, which shockingly came against Afghanistan. WI seemed on the right track as they needed to chase down a paltry 124. However, Afghan bowlers were too good on the day as Windies were restricted to 117/8, losing the game by six runs. Najibullah Zadran's unbeaten 48 proved to be the decisive factor.

#2 Netherlands haunt England again

History repeated itself when England met Netherlands in the 2014 event. This time, however, the Dutch team's victory was much more convincing. The Three Lions were restricted to 88 while chasing 134 in Chattogram. Mudassar Bukhari and Logan van Beek did the bulk of the damage with the ball, scalping three wickets apiece. Earlier, Wesley Barresi's 45-ball 48 helped Netherlands post a respectable total.

#1 Zimbabwe's triumph against Australia

Australia suffered a shocking five-wicket defeat against Zimbabwe in their opener of the inaugural T20 WC in 2007. After restricting the Aussies to 138/7 in Cape Town, Zimbabwe crossed the line with a delivery to spare. Opener Brendan Taylor was Australia's nemesis on the day, having scored an unbeaten 60 off just 45 balls. Elton Chigumbura starred with the ball, recording figures of 3/20.