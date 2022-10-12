Sports

England beat Australia in 2nd T20I: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 12, 2022, 07:09 pm 1 min read

England won the 2nd T20I by eight runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England recorded another close win over Australia, this time in the 2nd T20I at the Manuka Oval, Canberra. The visitors won by eight runs, having successfully defended 178. Sam Curran took three wickets to script England's win. Earlier, top-order batter Dawid Malan slammed 82 off 49 balls. England now lead the three-match series 2-0. Here are the key stats.

England had a patchy start after Australia elected to field. Pat Cummins got rid of opener Jos Buttler, while Marcus Stoinis removed Alex Hales. Top-order batter top-scored (82), finishing with 7 fours and 4 sixes. Moeen Ali chipped in with a quickfire 44 (27). England eventually managed 178/7. Although Mitchell Marsh and Tim David fired for Australia, the hosts were restricted to 170/6.

Malan continues his phenomenal run in 2022. The left-handed batter finished with a strike rate of 167.35. Malan raced to 1,600 runs in T20I cricket this year. He now has 1,669 runs from 49 innings at an average of 39.73. The tally includes a solitary century and 14 half-centuries. He has a strike rate of 138.96 in the format.