Virender Sehwag turns 44: A look at his notable feats

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 20, 2022, 12:57 pm 3 min read

Virender Sehwag has two triple-centuries in Test cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

One of the greatest openers in international cricket, Virender Sehwag, turned 44 on Thursday. The right-handed batter completely owned the opening slot in Indian cricket, during his era. His unconventional approach in Test cricket made him the quintessential batter who bashed the bowlers right from the word go. The heroics of this swashbuckling batter will live on for generations. Here are his notable feats.

Career A look at his international career

In a career spanning over 14 years, Sehwag reinforced Team India's top order across formats. Following his first few years, he became the mainstay opener in all three formats alongside Gautam Gambhir. In 104 Tests, he racked up 8,586 runs at a terrific average of 49.34, including 23 tons. He also registered 8,273 ODI and 394 T20I runs in his career.

Promotion Sehwag started as a middle-order batter

Sehwag started his international career as a middle-order batter. However, he was promoted as an opener by former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly. His fearless and unabashed approach did wonders for India across formats. Sehwag scored 7,518 runs from 214 ODIs at an average of 36.49 as an opener. Notably, 14 of his total 15 ODI tons were registered while opening the innings.

Tons Only Indian with two triple-tons in Test cricket

Sehwag is one of four cricketers (Don Bradman, Chris Gayle, and Brian Lara) to have slammed two triple-hundreds in Test cricket. However, he remains the only Indian with this feat. Sehwag recorded his first triple ton (309) against Pakistan in the famous Multan Test of 2004. Four years later, he registered his second (319) against South Africa in Chennai.

Information Fastest triple-century in terms of balls

His triple-century against South Africa is still the fastest in Test cricket (in terms of balls). He touched the 300-run mark in 278 balls. Australia's Matthew Hayden owns the second-fastest triple ton (362 balls). Meanwhile, Sehwag follows him on the tally (364 balls).

Double-century A historic ODI double-century!

In December 2011, Sehwag became only the second player after legend Sachin Tendulkar to smash a double century in ODI cricket. He achieved the milestone in the 4th ODI against West Indies in Indore. His 149-ball 219, which was studded with 25 fours and 7 sixes, laid the foundation of Team India's victory. Later, Rohit Sharma slammed three ODI double-tons.

Feats Other notable feats of Sehwag

Sehwag is the only opener to have scored 7,500+ runs in Test and ODI cricket. He has the joint-most 290+ Test scores (3) along with Bradman. Sehwag holds the record of smashing the most runs in a day (284) by an Indian. Besides all his astonishing feats, the sight of him whacking the first ball to the boundary remains eternal.