Sports

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Records that can be broken

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Records that can be broken

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 20, 2022, 08:00 am 3 min read

The tournament can see several prominent records being shattered (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Cricket fans can't keep calm as the highly-awaited ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is underway. The tournament has already witnessed a couple of upsets, and it will be interesting to see how the upcoming games will pan out. Several records can be made and shattered as players will try to take their respective sides to glory. Here we look at the approaching milestones.

Context Why does this story matter?

Defending champions of the competition, Australia, are one of the favorites to get the glory.

India, Pakistan, England, and Sri Lanka are the other teams eyeing their second title in the eighth edition.

Only West Indies have won the tournament twice (2012 and 2016).

In a bid to take their teams home, several players can achieve some astonishing feats.

Runs tally Rohit, Kohli can go atop the run-scoring chart

The Indian duo of Rohit Sharma (847) and Virat Kohli (845) are currently the fourth and fifth-highest run-scorer, respectively, in the competition history. Mahela Jayawardene (1,016), Chris Gayle (965), and Tillakaratne Dilshan (897) lead the list. As Team India will play five group-stage games, both Rohit and Kohli can go past Jayawardene's tally even if they have average campaigns.

Most runs Most runs in a single T20 WC edition

Kohli's tally of 319 runs in the 2014 event is the highest for a batter in a single T20 World Cup. As the Super 12 teams will play at least five games, multiple batters might surpass Kohli on batting-friendly Aussie tracks. Batters appearing in the semi-finals and final of the tournament will have a couple more opportunities to enhance their run tally.

Shakib Massive feat awaiting Shakib Al Hasan

With 41 wickets in 31 games, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan is the most successful bowler in T20 World Cups. Among bowlers participating in the tournament, India's Ravichandran Ashwin holds the second spot with 26 scalps. While Shakib is all but likely to stay at the pinnacle, the left-arm spinner can become the first bowler to take 50 wickets in the tournament.

Four-fers Shakib can also have most four-fers

Only two bowlers have more than two four-wicket hauls in T20 WC - Shakib and Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal. Both bowlers have three four-fers in the competition. As Ajmal is retired now, Shakib can go past him with just one stellar spell. Among active bowlers, only Shakib's fellow teammate and left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman has multiple four-fers at the event (2).

Wicket-keeping MS Dhoni set to be displaced

As a designated wicket-keeper, India's MS Dhoni has taken most catches in the tournament's history (21). Matthew Wade (13) and Quinton de Kock (11) lead the list among active players. As both Australia and South Africa boast potent bowling attacks, the duo has a great chance to displace Dhoni. Both Wade and De Kock can play a maximum of eight games in the tournament.

Catches Most catches in the tournament's history

Former South African skipper AB de Villiers has most catches as a fielder in the tournament's history (23). New Zealand's Martin Guptill and Australia's David Warner follow the elite list with 19 and 18 catches, respectively. As Australian grounds are known to have big dimensions, both these players are likely to have plenty of catching opportunities, particularly in the slog overs.