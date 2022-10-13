Sports

Decoding stats of Team India in ICC T20 World Cup

India have a 23-13 win-loss record in T20 World Cup

Inaugural ICC T20 World Cup winners India will look to set the stage ablaze in the 2022 edition Down Under. They will play their opener against arch-rivals Pakistan at the MCG on October 23. The Rohit Sharma-captained side has had a commanding run in T20Is in 2022, making them a hot favorite for the top honor. We decode Team India's numbers in T20 WC.

2007 India won the World T20 in 2007

India faced Pakistan in their first-ever match at the T20 World Cup (2007). They won the match through a historic bowl-out. Team India then defeated England, South Africa, and Australia to enter the grand finale. Yuvraj Singh scripted history by smashing 6 sixes in an over against England. The MS Dhoni-led side were crowned champions after beating Pakistan in the final.

2014 India were the runners-up in 2014

India couldn't qualify for the last four at the T20 World Cup in 2009, 2010, 2012, and 2021. Meanwhile, the inaugural winners had a stunning run in 2014. Dhoni's India won five consecutive matches to reach the final. However, Sri Lanka got the better of them in the summit clash. The Lankans restricted India to 130/4 and later won by six wickets.

Runs T20 WC: Rohit is India's leading run-scorer

Rohit is India's leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup. The stylish batter has amassed 847 runs from 33 matches while averaging a healthy 38.50. The Indian skipper has slammed eight fifties, with the best score of 79*. Rohit is behind Mahela Jayawardene (1,016), Chris Gayle (965), and Tillakaratne Dilshan (897) presently. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli (845) has the second-most runs for India.

Information Third-most match-wins in the tournament

India are still in search of their second T20 World Cup title. The Men in Blue have won 23 of 38 matches in the tournament (Lost 13, NR: 1). They have the third-most match-wins (T20 WC) after Sri Lanka (27) and arch-rivals Pakistan (24).

Kohli Most runs in a single T20 WC edition

Kohli holds the record for scoring the most runs by a player in a single T20 WC edition. He aggregated 319 runs from six games at an average of 106.33 in 2014. Kohli averaged over 100 (136.50) in the 2016 edition as well. The Run Machine is the only cricketer to be adjudged the Player of the Tournament (T20 WC) twice (2014 and 2016).

Wickets Ashwin tops the wickets column for India

Spin maestro Ravichandran Ashwin is the leading wicket-taker for India at the T20 World Cup. He has snapped up 26 wickets from 18 matches at a phenomenal average of 15.26. The right-arm off-spinner recorded his best figures in the tournament in 2014 (4/11 against Australia). Ashwin's compatriot Ravindra Jadeja owns 21 T20 WC wickets with the best match haul of 3/15.