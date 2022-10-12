Sports

T20I Tri-series, PAK vs BAN: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Pakistan will lock horns with Bangladesh in the last league game of the ongoing T20I Tri-series, also involving hosts New Zealand. The game will effectively be a dead rubber as Pakistan and New Zealand have already advanced to the finals. Having lost all their three previous games in the series, the Bangla Tigers have nothing but pride to play for. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host this duel on October 13. This venue has hosted eight T20Is so far with the average first-innings score being 164. While the track is good for batting, spinners can get some assistance in the middle overs. The contest won't be televised in India. However, Amazon Prime Video will provide the live streaming (7:30 AM IST).

H2H Here's the head-to-head record (T20Is)

The Men in Green have firmly dominated Bangladesh in T20Is with the head-to-head record being 14-2 in their favour. Notably, Bangladesh's last win against Pakistan in the format came way back in March 2016. Babar Azam's men recorded a 21-run triumph when these two sides met earlier in the tournament. Having scored an unbeaten 78, Mohammad Rizwan starred for Pakistan in that game.

PAK vs BAN Bangladesh seek a consolation win

As Bangladesh won't be playing any further T20Is before the T20 World Cup, they would certainly look to upset Pakistan. However, the Shakib Al Hasan-led side needs to work on numerous areas. On the other hand, Pakistan suffered a humiliating nine-wicket defeat against NZ in their last outing. They would like to get back on winning track ahead of the final clash.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Pakistan (Probable XI): Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf Bangladesh Bangladesh (Probable XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain

Stats Who are the key performers?

Mohammad Rizwan's tally of 718 runs in 16 T20Is this year is only second to Suryakumar Yadav, who has 801 runs under his belt. Mohammad Wasim Jr has taken five wickets in three games in the ongoing series at a sensational economy rate of 6.3. Shakib Al Hasan scored a 44-ball 70 in his previous outing. He has scored two T20I fifties this year.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Mohammad Rizwan (c), Khushdil Shah, Liton Das, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Mehidy Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Harris Rauf, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Wasim Fantasy XI (Option 2): Mohammad Rizwan, Liton Das, Babar Azam (c), Afif Hossain, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Shadab Khan (vc), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Haris Rauf