T20I Tri-Series, New Zealand decimate Pakistan: Key stats

Oct 11, 2022

Finn Allen scored a match-winning 62 in the game (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand annihilated Pakistan by nine wickets in the ongoing T20I Tri-Series on Tuesday. The Men in Green, who suffered their first defeat in the series, were outplayed in all three departments. Chasing 131, the hosts didn't break a sweat as openers Allen and Conway made a mockery of Pakistan bowlers. Michael Bracewell was the pick of NZ bowlers, recording figures of 2/11.

Match Summary How did the match pan out?

Electing to bat first in Christchurch, Pakistan could only post 130/7 in their 20 overs. Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell took two wickets apiece. Iftikhar Ahmed, who scored a run-a-ball 27, was Pakistan's highest scorer. In reply, NZ openers Allen and Conway attacked bowlers from the outset, helping the hosts cross the line in 16.1 overs. Shadab Khan was Pakistan's only wicket-taker.

Form Babar Azam has been under the scanner

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who scored an unbeaten 79 in his preceding outing, scored a 23-ball 21. He has been blowing hot and cold lately, which aren't great signs for Pakistan ahead of the T20 World Cup. He has failed to cross the 30-run mark 10 times in his last 16 T20I innings. He, however, has a century and two fifties in this period.

Struggles Asif Ali struggling to strike big

Although Asif Ali recorded his highest T20I score (25*) of 2022, he faced 20 balls and his strike rate read 125. Pakistan's designated finisher, Ali has been struggling with his big hitting this year. He has scored just 107 runs in 14 T20Is in 2022, with his average and strike rate being 10.7 and 135.44, respectively. His strike rate was 162.9 last year.

Bracewell Michael Bracewell continues his purple patch

Michael Bracewell delivered yet another stellar spell, recording figures of 2/11 in four overs. The left-arm spinner, who made his T20I debut earlier this year, has so far taken 13 wickets in 11 games. His sensational economy rate of 4.78 is the best among bowlers with at least 10 T20I wickets this year (full members). He has also scored a half-century in the format.

Feat Southee becomes second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is

With a two-wicket haul in the game, Tim Southee displaced Rashid Khan as the second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is. The veteran now has 119 wickets in 98 games, one more than the Afghanistan leg-spinner. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan continues to top the list with 122 wickets. The New Zealand pacer will look to go past Shakib later in the series.

Partnership Conway, Allen's stellar stand

Allen and Conway recorded NZ's first century partnership for the opening wicket in T20Is this year (117). Overall, they registered the second-highest T20I partnership for NZ in 2022. Daryl Mitchell and Santner's 123* against Netherlands tops the chart. While Allen scored 62, Conway remained unbeaten on 49. Earlier, the highest stand for the opening wicket was 85 between Martin Guptill and Allen against Scotland.

Do you know? Conway delivering consistently this year

Conway has scored 261 runs in six T20Is in 2022. Among full-member team players with at least 250 T20I runs this year, Conway's average of 65.25 is only less than Australia's Matthew Wade (66). The NZ batter has been striking at 123.11 in this period.