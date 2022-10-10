Sports

Novak Djokovic qualifies for ATP Finals: His notable stats

Oct 10, 2022

Former world number one, Novak Djokovic, qualified for the ATP Finals after winning the third edition of the Astana Open. He overcame Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in the final to clinch his 90th ATP title. Djokovic claimed his ninth consecutive match win, having won the Tel Aviv Open a week ago. The Serb qualified for the year-end championships as the current Grand Slam winner.

Context Why does this story matter?

Djokovic has become the fifth player to qualify for the ATP Finals, joining Tsitsipas, Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, and Casper Ruud.

This is the 15th time the Serbian has qualified for the year-end championships, the fourth-most along with Andre Agassi.

As per ATP, only Roger Federer (18), Nadal and Jimmy Connors (16 each) have reached the championships on more occasions.

Titles Joint-second-most ATP Finals titles

Djokovic has won the ATP Finals five times (2008, 2012-2015). He is at par with Ivan Lendl and Pete Sampras on the list. The Serb will attempt to match Federer's record of most ATP Finals singles titles (6). Notably, Djokovic has defeated Federer twice to win the title (2012 and 2015). The latter gave Djokovic a walkover in 2014.

Records Other notable records of Djokovic at ATP Finals

Djokovic remains the only man to win four consecutive ATP Finals titles. Lendl and Ilie Nastase follow Djokovic with three titles each. Djokovic has appeared in the summit clash at the year-championships seven times, the fourth-most after Federer (10), Lendl (9), and Boris Becker (8). He has the second-most match-wins in the tournament (41) after Federer (59).

Do you know? A look at the unique records

Djokovic had unbeaten streak in three consecutive ATP Finals editions (2012-14). In 2011, the Serb became the fastest to qualify for the year-end championships (in 18 weeks, 6 days). His game-winning percentage of 76% in 2014 is the highest in a single ATP Finals tournament.

Wimbledon Djokovic won 2022 Wimbledon

Before winning the Tel Aviv Open, Djokovic last competed on the ATP tour in July when he won a record-equaling seventh Wimbledon title. With a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) win over Australia's Nick Kyrgios, the 35-year-old claimed his 21st Grand Slam title, now the second-most after that of Nadal (22). Djokovic now has the joint-second-most Wimbledon titles with Sampras and William Renshaw.

2022 Djokovic has won four titles this season

Djokovic owns four ATP titles and has a win-loss record of 33-6 in the ongoing season. Before winning Wimbledon, he reached the quarter-finals at the French Open. Djokovic missed the Australian Open and the US Open after refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Earlier this year, Djokovic won a record-extending 38th ATP Masters 1000 crown. He beat Tsitsipas to win the 2022 Italian Open.