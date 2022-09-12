Sports

Carlos Alcaraz wins US Open: Records, career achievements, and more

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 12, 2022, 10:13 am 3 min read

Alcaraz defeated Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 in the final (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz won the 2022 US Open after beating Casper Ruud in the men's singles final on Sunday. Alcaraz won 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 to clinch his first Grand Slam title. He is now the world number one in the ATP Rankings, having succeeded Daniil Medvedev. Alcaraz is the youngest Grand Slam champion since Rafael Nadal, who won the French Open in 2005.

Champion Second-youngest US Open champion

Alcaraz has become the second-youngest man to win the US Open title in the Open Era, at 19 years and 129 days. He is only behind legend Pete Sampras, who won the tournament in 1990 (19 days and 15 days). The former broke the record of Lleyton Hewitt, who won the US Open in 2001 at 20 years and 187 days.

Do you know? Alcaraz emulates Arthur Ashe and Rod Laver

As per Opta, Alcaraz has become the third player in the Open Era to win the US Open title at their first or second main draw appearance after Arthur Ashe in 1968 and Rod Laver in 1969.

ATP Rankings Meet the new world number one

Alcaraz entered the US Open as the world number one. The historic title has catapulted him to the top of the ATP Rankings. The Spaniard is now the youngest player to attain the top spot in the ATP Rankings history (since 1973). Hewitt was the previous-youngest to do so (20 years and nine months in November 2001).

Match point Alcaraz saved a match point in quarter-finals

Alcaraz has become the first man since Stan Wawrinka in 2016 to win the US Open after saving a match point during the tournament. The Spaniard saved one against Jannik Sinner in a record-breaking men's singles quarter-final match. It was the second-longest match in the history of the US Open. Alcaraz went on to earn an impressive 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-3 win.

Do you know? Alcaraz matches this feat of Djokovic

As per ATP, Alcaraz is the first player since Novak Djokovic in 2019 to save a match point en route to a Grand Slam title. The former world number one saved two against veteran Roger Federer in the 2019 Wimbledon final.

Slams Alcaraz is 24-7 at Grand Slams

Alcaraz now owns a 24-7 win-loss record at Grand Slam events, including 11-1 at the US Open. He made his US Open debut last year and had made it to the quarters. This time, he has managed to go a step above. It was also his maiden semi-final appearance at Grand Slams. He reached the quarters at Roland Garros earlier this year.

Endurance Alcaraz spent over 23 hours on court

Sinner overcame Marin Cilic, Sinner, and Frances Tiafoe in five-set matches en route to his maiden Grand Slam final. The Spaniard spent as many as 23 hours and 39 minutes on the court during the tournament. According to ATP, Alcaraz broke the record of Kevin Anderson for most time spent on the court at a single Grand Slam since 1999 (2018 Wimbledon).

Numbers A look at other notable numbers

Alcaraz is the 30th different man to win the US Open in the Open Era. It is to note that Alcaraz was ranked 141st (ATP Rankings) at the end of 2020. He claimed the 32nd spot in 2021 before reaching the top this year. Alcaraz has a 9-4 win-loss record against the top 10 players in the ongoing season.

Achievements Achievements of Alcaraz

Alcaraz has now secured five titles this season (most), including ATP Masters 1000 trophies in Miami and Madrid. He also qualified for the Nitto ATP Finals after his quarter-final win. Overall, Alcaraz has six titles, five of which he has won on clay courts. He remains the only player to win over 50 matches in 2022 (51-9). Alcaraz is 84-27 on the ATP Tour.