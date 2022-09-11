Sports

ENG vs SA: Hosts 33 runs away from winning series

ENG vs SA: Hosts 33 runs away from winning series

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 11, 2022, 11:58 pm 2 min read

England were classy on Sunday (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

England were the better side on Day 4 of the third Test versus South Africa and are just 33 runs short of winning the match. The 3rd Test started on Saturday and SA folded for 118 before England were 154/7 at stumps. England were dismissed for 158 before tightening the screw on SA, who were shut down for 169. England are now 97/0.

Day 4 How did Day 4 pan out?

Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada wasted little time as England added just one run in the morning. SA then started well as the openers added 58 runs for the first wicket. From thereon, England grabbed momentum, picking wickets at key junctures. All four England bowlers did well with Ben Stokes (3/39) being the chief architect. England openers have started on a breezy note.

Duo Broad and Stokes claim three scalps each

Stuart Broad was magnificent once again, claiming three scalps. He got the wickets of Dean Elgar, Rickelton, and Keshav Maharaj. Broad has raced to 566 scalps, steering clear of Glenn McGrath (563) to become the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the format. Stokes needs to be applauded as well, getting Sarel Arwee, Marco Jansen, and Kagiso Rabada. He now has 192 scalps at 31.51.

SA SA openers start well but throw it away

SA were off to a strong start but both Erwee and Elgar couldn't go on to make the start count. Erwee played a loose shot after working so hard and was caught in the slips. Elgar was adjudged LBW and he didn't bother to take it upstairs. Review showed the ball was missing the leg stump. England then got on the charge and delivered.

Do you know? England openers take the game away

England responded in style with the bat, playing 'Bazball'. Alex Lees and Zak Crawley have stitched a valuable 97-run stand in just 17 overs. 13 fours have been smashed between them with Crawley (57*) being the chief contributor.