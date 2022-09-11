Sports

Asia Cup (final), Sri Lanka cream Pakistan: Key takeaways

Asia Cup (final), Sri Lanka cream Pakistan: Key takeaways

Written by V Shashank Sep 11, 2022, 11:28 pm 3 min read

Wanindu Hasaranga claimed three wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka bested Pakistan by 23 runs to be crowned winner of the Asia Cup 2022. Bhanuka Rajapaksa's 71* got the Lankans to a respectable total (170/6). Chasing 171, Pakistan steadied their ship after early setbacks but lost the plot, credit to Wanindu Hasaranga (3/27) and Pramod Madushan (4/34). Mohammad Rizwan (55) top scored but it wasn't enough (147/10). Here are the takeaways.

Powerplay Pakistani pacers brought SL to crutches in PP overs

19-year-old Naseem Shah routed Kusal Mendis with a jaffa in the first over besides conceding only four. SL bounced back to plunder 12 and 7 runs in the next two overs. Haris Rauf trumped Lankan linchpin Pathum Nissanka (8) before giving up five runs. Mohammad Hasnain gave up eight runs, followed by Haris cleaning Danushka Gunathilaka on an inswinger before surrendering six runs.

Duo A deplorable run for Babar, Fakhar

Both Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman had a horrific show throughout the Asia Cup. Fakhar, who managed a 41-ball 53 against Hong Kong, followed with 15, 5, 13, and 0. Babar, despite being a far prolific batter in the format, couldn't muster a single score above 30. He amassed 68 runs at 11.33, with scores of 10, 9, 14, 0, 30, and 5.

Mendis Mendis crumbles in a must-win affair

Mendis, who was striking superbly in the tournament, recorded his 26th duck in internationals. As per Cricbuzz, it's the second-most ducks by a player since Mendis' international debut in 2015. England's Jonny Bairstow has failed to open his account on most occasions in this regard (27). Meanwhile, all-rounder Moeen Ali (25) and South African speedster Kagiso Rabada (23) trail the Lankan batter.

Knock Rajapaksa stands tall!

Rajapaksa's swashbuckling abilities with the bat have been the talk of the cricket fraternity since IPL 2022. He was at his brutal best in the Asia Cup 2022, with impactful knocks throughout. His scores read 38(29), 2(4), 31(14), 25*(17), 24(19), and now a 45-ball 71*, studded with six fours and three sixes. He clocked his third T20I fifty and second versus Pakistan.

Hasaranga Hasaranga had a field day at work

Hasaranga was wicket-less in the first three overs before claiming three in the 17th over to seal the fate of the duel. His ferocious approach with the willow early on garnered acclaim as well. Coming in at 58/5, the right-hander slammed a four off Shadab straightaway. He fetched a 58-run stand with Rajapaksa, hammering a 21-ball 36, laced with five fours and a six.

Madushan Madushan dazzles on the night of the final

Playing only his second T20I, Madushan had class written all over him. The right-armer dismissed both Babar and Fakhar on back-to-back deliveries in the fourth over. He then uprooted a well-set Iftikhar Ahmed (30) in the 14th over to dent Pakistan's shot at the run-chase. He outfoxed Naseem in the 19th over to claim his maiden T20I four-fer (4/34).

Rizwan A tournament to remember for Rizwan

A high-octane affair called for a Rizwan masterclass. The opener clocked his 16th T20I fifty but it lacked the firepower to steer Pakistan home. He scored a 49-ball 55, hitting four fours and a six. He was the only positive in Pakistan's batting line-up, having compiled 281 runs at 56.20. He pipped Virat Kohli (276) to conclude as the leading run-getter in the tournament.