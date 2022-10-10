Sports

David Warner completes 11,000 T20 runs: Decoding the key stats

Oct 10, 2022

Warner has become the fifth player to complete 11,000 T20 runs

Australia opener David Warner has completed 11,000 runs in T20 cricket. The left-handed batter achieved the feat during the 1st T20I against England on Sunday. Warner, who is the fifth player to reach 11,000 T20 runs, slammed 73 (44) in the match. Although the Aussies lost the clash in Perth, Warner entered the record books. Here are the key stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Warner has been Australia's mainstay opener across formats.

His blazing starts have helped the Aussies win several memorable games.

Warner has become the first Australian and fifth overall player to touch the 11,000-run mark in T20 cricket.

He has joined Chris Gayle (14,562), Kieron Pollard (11,915), Shoaib Malik (11,902), and Virat Kohli (11,030) on the elite list.

T20s His overall record in T20 cricket

As stated, Warner now has the fourth-most runs in T20 cricket. In a career spanning over a decade, the left-handed batter has smashed 11,032 runs from 331 matches at an average of 38.43. He has a strike rate of 141.76 in the format. The tally includes 93 half-centuries and eight tons. Warner has hammered 1,096 fours and 410 sixes in T20s.

Do you know? 100 fifty-plus scores in T20 cricket

Earlier this month, Warner whacked a 41-ball 75 in the 2nd T20I against West Indies at the Gabba. It was his 23rd T20I fifty against the Windies. Warner became just the second man after Gayle with 100 fifty-plus scores in T20 cricket.

Internationals Warner's stats in T20 Internationals

Warner has featured in 94 fixtures since debuting against South Africa in 2015. He has racked up 2,846 runs, averaging 34.28. He has struck at a remarkable rate of 142.58. The prolific batter owns a hundred (100*), besides scoring 24 fifties. At home, Warner has clobbered 929 runs at 46.45. Meanwhile, he has managed 1,027 and 890 runs at away and neutral venues, respectively.

IPL His stellar numbers in the IPL

Warner is the third-highest run-getter in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL). He has scored 5,881 runs at a strike rate of 140.69 in 162 innings so far. The tally includes 55 half-centuries and four centuries. He led SRH to their maiden title in 2016. Barring 2021, he has scored in excess of 400 runs in each of the IPL seasons since 2013.

Information Other notable records of Warner

Warner remains the most successful foreign player in IPL history. In the 2021 season, he became only the fourth batter to score 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. He also became the first-ever batter to register 50 half-centuries in the IPL.