South Africa beat India in the 1st ODI: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 06, 2022, 10:43 pm 2 min read

South Africa beat India in the first ODI (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

South Africa beat India in the first ODI in Lucknow to take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series. SA posted a challenging score of 249/4 in 40 overs after rain reduced play. Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller slammed unbeaten fifties. In response, India (240/8) faltered at the start before Sanju Samson and Shardul Thakur batted well. However, it wasn't enough.

IND vs SA SA take a 1-0 lead against India

SA were off to a decent start as the openers added 49 runs. India hit back, reducing the visitors to 110/4 in the 23rd over. However, Klaasen and Miller added a century-plus stand to aid their side, maximizing at the death. India were 51/4 before Shreyas Iyer, Samson, and Shardul batted well to resurrect the innings. However, SA prevailed to win the contest.

SA Key numbers for the SA batters

Quinton de Kock slammed a 48-run knock for SA. He has now raced to 5,822 runs at 46.20. David Miller made his presence felt with a sensational 63-ball 75*. He slammed his 18th ODI fifty and has amassed 3,614 runs. Klaasen also showed his value, scoring a 65-ball 74*. He now has 732 runs at 34.85 (9 fifties).

Duo 12th ODI fifty for Iyer; Sanju shines

Shreyas Iyer chipped in for India with a solid 50-run effort from 37 balls (8 fours). He now has 1,158 runs at 42.88. He slammed his 12th fifty in the format. Sanju Samson (86*) racked up his 2nd ODI fifty, besides his highest score as well. He smashed nine fours and three sixes. He took the game close and kept India in the hunt.

Information Shubman Gill smashes this record for India

Shubman Gill misfired versus SA. He scored a 7-ball three. However, the opener slammed a record of becoming the fastest to 500 ODI runs for India. Gill took 10 innings to reach the milestone. The previous record was held by Navjot Singh Sidhu (11 innings).