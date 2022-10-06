Sports

Rahkeem Cornwall smashes 205* in minor USA T20 competition

Rahkeem Cornwall smashes 205* in minor USA T20 competition

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 06, 2022, 08:18 pm 1 min read

Rahkeem Cornwall smashed a superb 205* (Source: Twitter/ @ICC)

Rahkeem Cornwall smashed an outstanding 205* in the Atlanta Open 2022. He achieved the milestone in the encounter between the Atlanta Fire and Square Drive on Wednesday, October 5. It was a whirlwind knock from the giant cricketer as he scored took only 77 deliveries to slam 205*. Atlanta Fire managed a mammoth total of 326/1 from their 20 overs. Here's more.

Knock Cornwall shines with the bat

Cornwall, who opened the innings along with Steven Taylor, was sublime. The duo added 101 runs for the first wicket before the latter was dismissed in the seventh over. Taylor managed an 18-ball 53. Cornwall joined hands with Sami Aslam and added 225 runs. Cornwall's destructive knock included 17 fours and 22 sixes at a strike rate of 226.23.