Australia's David Warner smashes 23rd T20I fifty: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 07, 2022, 07:38 pm 2 min read

David Warner averages 44.45 against WI in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian opener David Warner whacked a 41-ball 75 in Friday's decider against West Indies at the Gabba. The southpaw struck 10 fours and three sixes before being caught and bowled by Odean Smith. He clocked his 23rd fifty in the format and fifth against the Windies. Australia (178/7) prevailed by 31 runs to pocket the two-match duel 2-0. We decode Warner's stats in T20Is.

T20Is Decoding his T20I numbers

Warner has featured in 93 fixtures since debuting against South Africa in 2015. He has racked up 2,773 runs, averaging 33.81. He has struck at a mind-boggling rate of 142.05. The prolific batter owns a hundred (100*), besides scoring 23 fifties. At home, Warner has clobbered 856 runs at 45.05. Meanwhile, he has managed 1,027 and 890 runs at away and neutral venues, respectively.

vs WI Warner averages 44.45 against the Windies

Warner's quintessential knock has raced him to 489 runs against WI across 12 matches. He averages a laud-worthy 44.45. The southpaw has struck at a distinguishable rate of 158.76, his best against an opponent in the T20I cricket. He has clobbered five fifties, with the best score of 56-ball 89* during the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai.

2022 How has Warner fared in 2022?

Warner unleashed a 44-ball 70* against Sri Lanka in June. His scores on the tour read 21(10) and 39(33). He managed 14 in the series opener against WI, followed by a Player of the Series garnering knock (75). With 219 runs at 54.75, Warner is currently Australia's fourth-highest run-getter this year. He ranks behind Aaron Finch (380), Matthew Wade (243), and Josh Inglis (220).

Match How did the second T20I pan out?

Australia lost Cameron Green pretty early before Warner and Aaron Finch added 85 runs for the second wicket. Finch, Warner, and Glenn Maxwell followed soon, reducing the hosts to 100/4 in 12.3 overs. David clobbered seven boundaries and played a part in Australia reaching 178/7. Chasing 179, Johnson Charles and Brandon Kong showed promise but the middle-order fell apart to surrender the duel (147/8).