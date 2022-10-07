Sports

Australia annihilate WI in 2nd T20I, win series 2-0: Stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 07, 2022, 05:36 pm 2 min read

Tim David smashed 42 off 20 deliveries (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia thumped West Indies by 31 runs to clinch the two-match series 2-0 on Friday. David Warner's fiery 75 guided the hosts to 178/7. T20 ace Tim David was all class as well, bashing a 20-ball 42. For WI, seamer Alzarri Joseph (3/21) was visibly menacing. Australia aced the proceedings in the middle-overs to garner an easy triumph. Here's more.

Match How did the second T20I pan out?

Australia lost Cameron Green pretty early before Warner and Aaron Finch added 85 runs for the second wicket. Finch, Warner, and Glenn Maxwell followed soon, reducing the hosts to 100/4 in 12.3 overs. David clobbered seven boundaries and played a part in Australia reaching 178/7. Chasing 179, Johnson Charles and Brandon Kong showed promise but the middle-order fell apart to surrender the duel (147/8).

Information Australia better their record against WI

Australia have improved their win-loss record against the Windies to 9-10, including 4-1 at home. Also, the Kangaroos managed to avenge the 4-1 drubbing received in the Caribbean Islands in 2021.

Knock Warner slams 23rd T20I fifty

Warner meant business and whacked a sublime 41-ball 75 in the decider. He doled out 10 fours and three sixes while striking at over 180. He fetched his 23rd fifty in the format and fifth versus West Indies. Warner's heroics have raced him to 2,773 runs in 93 matches, averaging a healthy 33.91.

David David smacks the Windies out of the park!

David, who debuted for Australia in the India series, ripped apart the visitors. The fearless all-rounder clobbered four fours and three sixes, getting the Aussies past 150. His scores for Australia read 18(14), 2(3), 54(27), 0(4), and 42(20). Overall, he now owns 674 T20I runs, averaging 39.64 and striking at a phenomenal 160.47.

Information Starc leads the Aussie attack

Left-armer Mitchell Starc (4/20) claimed his career-best figures in T20Is. The pacer now holds 69 scalps at 22.00 As per ESPNcricinfo, he has surpassed the likes of Ajantha Mendis and R Ashwin (66 wickets each) and equaled South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

Information Cummins unlocks this milestone

Speedster Pat Cummins (2/32) has attained the 50-wicket mark in T20Is. He has equaled David Willey and Sheldon Cottrell. Also, he has become only the fourth Aussie bowler to clock 50 or more wickets, besides Adam Zampa (75), Starc, and Josh Hazlewood (52).

