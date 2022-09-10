Sports

Asia Cup final, SL vs PAK: Preview and Fantasy XI

Pakistan have a 13-9 win-loss record against Sri Lanka in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

A formidable-looking Sri Lanka will lock horns with Pakistan in a bid to claim the Asia Cup 2022 title. The Lankans pocketed a commanding five-wicket win in Saturday's Super Four clash. Pathum Nissanka's 55* eased the 122-run chase for SL. Wanindu Hasaranga's three-fer (3/21) needs a special mention. Pakistan will be looking to settle the record once and for all. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host this affair. Chasing sides have won six of eight matches played here in the tournament underway. The wicket has been of immense help to both batters and bowlers. Teams should eye a score around 180-185. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

Information Here's the head-to-head record (T20Is)

Pakistan own a 13-9 win-loss record against the Lankans in 20-overs cricket. The tally includes a six-wicket win from the 2016 Asia Cup. However, Pakistan were routed by SL in the Super Four stage in the Asia Cup underway.

SL vs PAK Can SL overthrow a competent Pakistan?

Sri Lanka have a well-rounded squad to grab hold of the title. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis hold impetus with the willow. Hard-hitters Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dasun Shanaka have been in a good touch. Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga remains a threat. For Pakistan, Mohammad Rizwan carries the scoring onus. Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman can't afford to come up short. Shadab Khan's googlies are must-sees.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

Pakistan (probable XI): Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain/Shahnawaz Dahani, Naseem Shah. Sri Lanka (probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

Information Dahani fit to play the Asia Cup final

Pacer Shahnawaz Dahani has been declared fit to partake in the Asia Cup final. The right-armer had suffered a side strain ahead of the Super Four match against India. However, Pakistan might back Mohammad Hasnain for this fixture.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Mohammad Rizwan has hoarded 226 runs in Asia Cup 2022, averaging 56.50. Naseem Shah has six T20I wickets at 16.33. Babar Azam has slammed 2,749 T20I runs at 42.95 (100s: 1, 50s: 26). Wanindu Hasaranga owns 68 T20I scalps at 15.00. Pathum Nissanka has scored 165 runs in Asia Cup 2022 at 41.25. Kusal Mendis has slammed 298 T20I runs this year, averaging 29.80.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Rizwan (c) Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Babar Azam, Pathum Nissanka, Shadab Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka. Fantasy XI (option 2): Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Rizwan (c) Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Fakhar Zaman, Pathum Nissanka (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Dilshan Madushanka.