Sourav Ganguly to fight CAB president election after BCCI snub

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 16, 2022, 06:21 pm 3 min read

Sourav Ganguly is set to stand in election to become the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). The former Indian captain recently completed his tenure as the BCCI President. He reportedly was keen to get another term but didn't receive the required support from other members. As per India Today, Ganguly is now aiming to become CAB boss again.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ganguly served as the CAB president from 2015 and 2019.

He vacated the position for the presidential role in the Indian cricket board.

Avishek Dalmiya succeeded Ganguly in the CAB office, thereby becoming the youngest to hold the position.

Dalmiya's tenure, however, is set to end shortly and Ganguly is now eyeing to reclaim the throne in Bengal cricket.

Departure Sourav Ganguly's departure from BCCI

Notably, the former Indian opener was eligible to continue as the BCCI president as per Supreme Court's revised norms. However, as per Cricbuzz, Ganguly's fellow members didn't vote in his favour while criticizing his 'non-performance' as the BCCI boss. Amid the snub, Ganguly stated that he'll move on from administration. The 50-year-old also said he wants to do "bigger things" in future.

Statement Ganguly aiming to stay relevant

Ganguly stated that his days as an international cricketer were the best. "I have been president of the BCCI, and I will go on to do bigger things in the future, but those 15 years (as an international cricketer) will be the best days of my life," Ganguly said at an event "I have been an administrator and I will move on to something."

Here is the final list of candidates (BCCI office-bearers' positions), as reported by TOI : President- Roger Binny Secretary- Jay Shah Vice-president- Rajiv Shukla Treasurer- AshishShelar Joint secretary- DevajitSaikia IPL chairman- Arun Dhumal.

Binny Roger Binny set to become the new BCCI president

While an official confirmation is yet to come, Roger Binny is all but set to become the next BCCI president. As per Times of India, Binny, a part of India's 1983 World Cup-winning team, has already filed his nomination papers and is likely to be elected unopposed. The official announcement is expected to take place on October 18. Jay Shah will continue as secretary.

Career Sourav Ganguly's international career

One of India's most successful captains and batters, Ganguly made his international debut way back in 1992. His tally of 18,433 international runs is the fourth-highest for an Indian batter to date. The southpaw also guided India to the finals of the 2003 ODI World Cup, where the Men in Blue lost to Australia. Ganguly retired from international cricket in 2008.