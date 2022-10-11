Sports

Roger Binny to succeed Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President: Report

Oct 11, 2022

Roger Binny has worked in India's selection panel

Former Indian all-rounder, Roger Binny, is likely to succeed Sourav Ganguly as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President, the Times of India reported on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Rajiv Shukla will continue to be the vice-president of the cricket board. It is also understood that Jay Shah, the acting BCCI secretary will continue with this role. Here are further details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Last month, the Supreme Court amended BCCI's constitution.

As a result, Ganguly and Shah became eligible to continue with their roles as president and secretary, respectively, for another three-year term.

Shah is now allowed to have another term as office-bearer as the secretary has had one term.

Meanwhile, Ganguly's continuation was subject to having the backing of the state units.

Developments A look at the developments

As per reports, the news of Ganguly not continuing with his role of president comes after a recent meeting involving top BCCI officials, including N Srinivasan, former BCCI president, in New Delhi. It was followed by another meeting at the residence of a top BJP leader. Notably, the tenure of Ganguly as the top chief ends this month.

Positions What about Binny and Shukla?

Both Binny and Shukla have held BCCI positions in the past. Binny was on Team India's selection panel for three years before being replaced by MSK Prasad in 2015. Meanwhile, Shukla has had two stints as the chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Binny will likely end up as the president, while the other will continue as BCCI vice president.

Career Binny, India's 1983 World Cup hero!

Binny helped India win the historic 1983 World Cup. The former right-arm seamer finished as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, having claimed 18 wickets at 18.66. He represented India in 27 Tests and 72 ODIs. Binny finished with 124 wickets and 1,459 runs with the bat. Binny was also the coach of the 2000 Under-19 World Cup-winning team.

Here is the final list of candidates (BCCI office-bearers' positions), as reported by TOI - Roger Binny: President, Rajiv Shukla: Vice President, Jay Shah: Secretary, Devajit Saikia: Joint secretary, Ashish Shelar: Treasurer, Arun Dhumal: IPL Chairman.

Result Election results will be announced on October 18

A two-day window (October 11-12) will be held for the filing of nomination applications (in person). The nominated candidates will be announced a day later, with October 14 being the date for the withdrawal of nominations (in person). The contesting candidates will be named on October 15. The election and declarations will take place on October 18, "a mere formality", according to TOI.