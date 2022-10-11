Sports

ICC T20 World Cup: Decoding the stats of David Warner

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 11, 2022

David Warner has appeared in six T20 World Cups so far (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

David Warner will be instrumental to Australia's success in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. The southpaw is one of the most dangerous batters going around and would be raring to make a mark on home soil. He was a part of Australia's six of the seven previous T20 World Cup campaigns. Here we decode his stats in the mega tournament.

Performance How Warner has fared in each edition?

Warner played just two games in his debut campaign in 2009, scoring 63 runs. He couldn't set the stage on fire in the following four editions. The southpaw scored 150, 131, 91, and 38 runs in the 2010, 2012, 2014, and 2016 events, respectively. However, he came to his own in the 2021 mega event, finishing as the second-highest run-getter with 289 runs.

Information Warner has pleasant memories from last year's event

Warner played a pivotal role in taking Australia to their maiden T20 World Cup title last year. He scored three half-centuries in seven matches, including one in the final against New Zealand. He thus was adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

Stats Australia's leading run-scorer at the event

Besides Shane Watson, Warner is the only Australian to appear in six T20 World Cups. His tally of 762 runs in 30 games is the highest for an Australian at the event. Overall, he occupies the sixth place behind Mahela Jayawardene (1,016), Chris Gayle (965), Tillakaratne Dilshan (897), Rohit Sharma (847), and Virat Kohli (845). Among Aussies, Watson (537) follows Warner in the list.

Score Highest individual score for an Australian

Warner's 89* against West Indies last year remains the highest individual score by an Aussie in T20 WCs. Cameron White (85*) and Watson (81) are the other Aussies with an 80-plus score. Warner is also among six Australians to slam a fifty in the knock-out stage of the event. Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Hayden, George Bailey, Michael Hussey, and David Hussey are the others.

Stat attack Decoding Warner's T20 WC stats

Warner averages 27.21 and has a strike rate of 135.10 in the tournament. He has recorded most half-centuries by an Australian in the tournament (6). Warner also has the third-most runs (724) as an opener. Gayle (940) and Dilshan (766) are ahead of him. His tally of 31 sixes in the event is less than only Yuvraj Singh (33) and Gayle (63).

T20I numbers How David Warner has fared in T20Is?

Warner has scored 2,846 runs in 94 T20Is so far at an average and strike rate of 34.28 and 142.58 respectively. While he is overall the seventh-highest run-getter in T20Is. Only Aaron Finch (3,000) is above him among Australians. He has 24 fifties and a century in the format (Highest score: 100*) Warner has 929 and 1,917 runs in home and away T20Is, respectively.

Information His overall stats in T20 cricket

Warner is the fourth-highest run-getter in T20 cricket, having scored 11,032 runs in 331 matches. Only Gayle (14,562), Kieron Pollard (11,915), and Shoaib Malik (11,902) are ahead of him. He has 93 fifties and eight tons in the format, with his highest score being 135*.