All-rounder Daryl Mitchell ruled out of NZ Tri-Series: Details here

Mitchell has scored 265 T20I runs this year while striking at 150-plus (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

In a major blow to New Zealand, all-rounder Daryl Mitchell will miss the entire T20I Tri-Series involving Bangladesh and Pakistan. Mitchell, 31, fractured his right hand while training in the nets on Friday. New Zealand are yet to name his replacement. The Kiwis will play their maiden game against Pakistan in Christchurch on October 8. Here are more details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mitchell's injured hand has been placed in a cast and as per the team physio, it will be in place for at least two weeks.

It's a matter of concern for NZ, given the T20 World Cup kickstarts right after the ongoing Tri-Series.

New Zealand will depart for Australia on October 15 and will face the defending champions Australia on October 22.

Information New Zealand's squad for the Tri-Series

New Zealand's squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

Information Mitchell's availability for T20 WC under question

NZ head coach Gary Stead feels Mitchell's availability for the marquee tournament needs to be assessed. As per the ICC guidelines, teams can make changes to their squads till October 9. Post that, the replacements will have to be sanctioned by the ICC.

T2OIs Decoding Mitchell's T20 numbers

Mitchell arrived in T20I cricket in 2019, debuting against India in Wellington. Since then, the hard-hitting all-rounder has bashed 657 runs in 35 matches. He has struck at an impressive rate (141.59) and owns two fifties. Mitchell, who bowls right-arm medium, has clipped 20 wickets at 20.28. The right-hander's last six T20I knocks read 31(19), 15(14), 51*(27), 16(12), 48(20), and 14(16).