Decoding stats of Lionel Messi at the FIFA World Cup

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 07, 2022, 12:36 pm 3 min read

Messi has scored 6 World Cup goals (Photo credit: Twitter/@Argentina)

The upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be the last for Lionel Messi. Messi, 35, announced the same as he prepares himself for his fifth FIFA World Cup, commencing November 20. Messi has been in exceptional form for both club and country of late and could be a massive figure for Argentina. Here we decode Messi's stats.

Messi will be 39 by the time the 2026 World Cup arrives.

This is his somehow his last chance to get his hands on the World Cup.

It's the only trophy that has evaded the superstar.

Messi came close to winning one in 2014 but Argentina suffered a 0-1 defeat against Germany.

Messi won the Copa America in 2021 and will eye the WC.

WC It's my last World Cup, says Messi

Speaking to ESPN, Messi said he is counting the days and there is anxiety and nerves at the same time. "It's my last World Cup, surely," he said. "I'm counting down the days to the World Cup. There is anxiety and nerves at the same time. Wanting it to be now, what is going to happen, and ultimately, how is it going to go?"

Do you know? Messi has six goals and 5 assists

The 35-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward has played at four World Cups so far with Argentina. He has scored six goals, besides making five assists in 19 appearances.

Records Unique records held by Messi

Messi is the only player in the history of the FIFA World Cup to score in his teens, twenties, and thirties - 2006, 2014, and 2018 respectively. Messi holds the record of marking at least one assist in four tournaments. He is the only player with at least one assist in four successive World Cups.

Numbers Messi's performance across World Cups

At the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Messi managed one goal and two assists in four games. In 2014, the Argentine ace clocked four goals and one assist. He won the Golden Ball award for his heroics. At the 2010 World Cup, Messi amassed just one assist in five matches. In his debut campaign in 2006, Messi managed one goal and an assist.

Messi completed a brace in his last international fixture against Jamaica in a friendly game. The feat saw the Argentine pip Malaysia's Mokhtar Dahari (89) to become the third-highest goal scorer at the international level. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (117) and Ali Daei (109) rank above him in this regard. Notably, Messi is one of the seven players with over 80 goals in international football.

Do you know? 35 games unbeaten run for Argentina

Argentina are now unbeaten in 35 games in all competitions. Argentina have not lost a game since July 2019. As per Squawka, Argentina are two games away from matching Italy's world record unbeaten streak of 37 games.