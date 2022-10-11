Sports

Dan Christian, Gary Kirsten join Netherlands coaching staff: Details here

Dan Christian, Gary Kirsten join Netherlands coaching staff: Details here

Written by V Shashank Oct 11, 2022, 01:58 pm 3 min read

Gary Kirsten-coached sides haven't gone past the semi-finals in T20 World Cup

Netherlands have added former World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten and T20 veteran Dan Christian to their coaching staff for the ICC T20 World Cup. Kirsten was India's head coach during their titular run in the 2011 WC. Meanwhile, Christian has experience with the Aussie conditions, having aced the proceedings in the Big Bash League. Netherlands will play their opener against UAE on October 16.

Information Cook-Kirsten have worked alongside each other in the past

Netherlands' head coach Ryan Cook worked extensively with Kirsten in his academy in Cape Town for a number of years. The Dutch squad even held a training camp at Kirsten's academy in late September. Meanwhile, Christian joined the team in Adelaide after the Dutchmen arrived.

Kirsten Kirsten's record as a coach in T20 World Cup

Kirsten has been a part of three T20 World Cups as a head coach. He was with Team India in the 2009 and 2010 editions before being a part of the Proteas in 2012. However, Kirsten's sides have failed to get past the semi-finals. He coached Welsh Fire in the second season of The Hundred, only to wind up with a 0-8 win-loss record.

Context Why does this story matter?

Netherlands lost all three matches in the first round at the 2021 T20 WC.

Even though Kirsten and Christian have come in for short-term roles, it is a welcoming move that could change Netherlands' fortunes.

Christian is the most-capped BBL player (121 matches) and a multiple-time winner.

Meanwhile, Kirsten was lately a part of the Gujarat Titans in their titular campaign in IPL 2022.

Statement 'Netherlands will be determined to make an impact'

"I really enjoyed working with the Dutch team in Cape Town and I look forward to joining them as a consultant in the T20 World Cup," Kirsten said. He added, "I was impressed with the level of skill and professionalism during the camp. They will be ready and determined to make a big impact at the T20 World Cup."

Qualifiers Netherlands make the cut for 2022 T20 WC

Seated in Group B (T20 WC Qualifiers), the Netherlands beat PNG by 52 runs, followed by a seven-wicket win over Hong Kong. The Dutch then outfoxed Uganda and later the United States (by seven wickets) to advance into to final. With that, they qualified for the 2022 ICC T20 WC Down Under. They suffered a 37-run defeat to Zimbabwe, but the job was done.

T20 WC Netherlands' performance in T20 World Cup

Netherlands own a 5-9 win-loss record in the T20 WC, besides a no-result. They started their WC campaign with a four-wicket win over England in 2009. Their next three wins came during the 2014 T20 WC, where they bested UAE and Ireland before handing a 45-run drubbing to England. The Dutch last won a game in 2016, beating Ireland by 12 runs.

Information Presenting Netherlands' squad for the T20 WC

Netherlands' squad: Scott Edwards (captain), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O'Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh.

Warm-up Netherlands succumb to Scotland in T20 Warm-up game

Netherlands suffered an 18-run defeat to Scotland in their first warm-up match on Monday. They will face West Indies in the second practice game in Melbourne on Wednesday. The Dutch will then shift their base to Geelong for their Group A first-round encounters against UAE, Namibia, and Sri Lanka. The top two teams from Group A and B advance into the Super 12 stage.