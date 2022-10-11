Sports

IND vs SA, 3rd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan elects to field

The three-match series is tied at 1-1 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India will look to grab hold of the three-match series against South Africa in Tuesday's decider. Shreyas Iyer (113*) and Ishan Kishan (93) helped the hosts draw level in Ranchi. Meanwhile, SA have the competence to hand a drubbing, as was the case in the home series earlier this year. Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan has won the toss and elected to field.

Teams Here are the two teams

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller (captain), Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje. India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan.

Changes Miller to lead South Africa

David Miller is leading South Africa in place of Keshav Maharaj, who was at the helm in Ranchi. The latter had replaced regular skipper Temba Bavuma, who fell sick. South Africa have become the first team with three different captains in a three-match ODI series. Bavuma is sitting out today as well, while left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi is also "down", as per Miller.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host this affair. It has been a moderately scoring venue, with an average first innings total of 230. Interestingly, the venue last hosted a one-dayer in March 2019, with India losing by 35 runs against Australia. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

H2H Head-to-head record

The Men in Blue have snapped up their four-match losing streak versus SA in 50-over cricket. Prior to the second ODI, India last won against the Proteas in the 2019 ICC World Cup. Also, India have bettered their record against their rivals to 36-50 (NR: 3). The hosts are vying for another series win in Delhi.

Performers Here are the key performers

David Miller has scored 282 runs this year, averaging a whopping 70.50 (50s: 2). Versus India, Quinton de Kock has racked up 1,066 runs at 59.22 (100s: 6, 50s: 2). Shreyas Iyer's last six ODI scores read 80, 54, 63, 44, 50, and 113*. Sanju Samson has clubbed 292 runs at 73.00. Kagiso Rabada has snared 135 scalps in 87 matches, averaging 27.77.