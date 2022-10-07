Sports

Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson slam fifties versus SA: Key stats

South Africa beat India in the first ODI in Lucknow to take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series. India (240/8) fell short by nine runs in a chase of 250 in 40 overs. For India, the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson chipped in with impressive fifties. Iyer scored a valuable 50-run knock as Samson remained unbeaten on 86. Here's more.

IND vs SA How did the match pan out?

SA were off to a decent start as the openers added 49 runs. India hit back, reducing the visitors to 110/4 in the 23rd over. However, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller added a century-plus stand to aid their side, maximizing at the death. India were 51/4 before Shreyas, Samson, and Shardul batted well to resurrect the innings. However, SA prevailed to win the contest.

Shreyas Iyer smashes his 12th ODI fifty

Shreyas Iyer chipped in for India with a solid 50-run effort from 37 balls (8 fours). He now has 1,158 runs at 42.88. He slammed his 12th fifty in the format and a maiden one versus SA. At home, Iyer has amassed 483 runs in 12 games at 43.90. He smashed his sixth fifty on home soil.

Information Samson shines with a gritty 86*

Samson showed his class in an 86*-run effort. He consumed 63 deliveries, smashing nine fours and three sixes. He shared two half-century stands alongside Shreyas and Shardul but it wasn't enough. Samson has 262 runs in seven innings at 65.5. It was his second fifty.