T20 World Cup, SL vs Netherlands: Preview and stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 19, 2022, 12:06 pm 3 min read

Sri Lanka clinched the T20 WC in 2014 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka will meet Netherlands in their next assignment in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. It will be the last game for both teams in the qualifying stage. Having won their previous two games, Netherlands would seal a Super-12 berth with another win. Sri Lanka, who lost to Namibia in their opener, might need more than just a victory. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The contest will take place at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong on October 20. The venue has hosted five T20Is so far, with the average first-innings score being 144. The track has been fruitful for both pacers and spinners as chasing team has won three games here. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (9:30 AM IST) and live-streamed on Hotstar.

H2H A look at the head-to-head record

The two teams have locked horns twice in T20Is and Sri Lanka emerged victorious both times. They last met in the last year's T20 WC which saw the Lankan Lions recording an eight-wicket win. It was a one-sided encounter as the Dutch side got bundled out for 44 while batting first in Sharjah. Lahiru Kumara and Wanindu Hasaranga scalped three wickets apiece.

SL vs NED Sri Lanka to fight for survival

The Lankan team defeated UAE by 79 runs after getting humiliated by Namibia. As their NRR (+0.600) is less than that of Namibia (+1.277) and Netherlands (+0.149), they must look to record a massive win. If Sri Lanka fail to boost their NRR, they would need UAE to defeat Namibia. While Netherlands are all but through, another win would give them an official ticket.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera/ Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Stats Who are the key performers?

With 582 runs in 19 games, Pathum Nissanka is SL's leading run-getter in T20Is this year. Wanindu Hasaranga will hold the key in the bowling department, having taken 23 wickets in 13 T20Is in 2022. Max O'Dowd is Netherlands' highest run-getter in T20Is, having scored 1,405 runs in 52 games. Bas de Leede has taken five wickets so far in the tournament.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Kusal Mendis, Scott Edwards, Max O'Dowd, Pathum Nissanka (C), Vikramjit Singh, Colin Ackermann (VC), Wanindu Hasaranga, Bas de Leede, Fred Klaassen, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana Fantasy XI (Option 2): Kusal Mendis, Tom Cooper, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Vikramjit Singh, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Bas de Leede (VC), Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Pramod Madushan