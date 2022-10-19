Sports

Pakistan threaten to pull out of 2023 World Cup: Reports

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 19, 2022, 10:35 am 3 min read

Pakistan have the hosting rights for Asia Cup 2023 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan might pull out of the ODI World Cup next year if India don't travel to their soil for Asia Cup 2023, reported PTI. While Pakistan have been awarded the hosting rights of next year's Asia Cup, India will host the global event. BCCI secretary Jay Shah recently stated that they would prefer to play Asia Cup at a neutral venue, leaving PCB furious.

Context Context

Owing to the political differences between the two nations, India and Pakistan haven't played bilateral cricket since 2012-13.

India last toured Pakistan back in 2008 for that year's Asia Cup.

The Asian Cricket Council's executive board has given the hosting rights of the continental tournament to Pakistan.

However, Shah, who happens to be the ACC President, suggested that India won't travel to Pakistan.

Statement What did Jay Shah say?

After the BCCI AGM in Mumbai on Tuesday, Jay Shah interacted with reporters and stated that "India will play the Asia Cup at a neutral venue." As per the report, Shah's statement didn't go down well with PCB chairman Ramiz Raja. Sources close to the PCB boss even suggested that Pakistan are mulling pulling out of next year's World Cup.

Quote PCB prepared to take hard steps

"PCB is now prepared to take hard decisions and play hardball because it is also aware that the ICC and ACC events will have to face commercial liabilities and losses if Pakistan do not play India," a senior PCB source told PTI.

Development PCB to discuss the matter in the ICC board meeting

When contacted, PCB declined to give an official reaction to Shah's statement. However, they stated that the matter would be tackled in the ICC board meeting. "We have nothing to say at the moment but yes we will look at things and take up this matter at appropriate forums like the ICC board meeting in Melbourne next month," a spokesperson said.

Statement Shah's statement left PCB officials stunned

As the Asia Cup 2023 is still almost a year away, Raja and other PCB officials couldn't make much sense of Shah's statement. "The PCB officials are surprised at the timing of Jay Shah's statement because there is still nearly a year to go before the Asia Cup is held in Pakistan in September 2023," one insider said.

Quote PCB determined to retain hosting rights

"PCB believes the ACC was formed to promote and develop cricket and forge unity among the member nations. But the President of the ACC is going to give statements like these, there is no use for Pakistan to remain in the body," the source stated.

Possibility PCB to pull out of ACC?

The PCB source also added that Raja would be sending a strong letter to the ACC, demanding an emergency meeting in Melbourne next month. It has been learned that PCB is looking at several options to retaliate against Shah's words. They might pull out of ACC. "One option under consideration will be to pull out of the ACC," said the source.

Reasons What was the reason behind Shah's statement?

The precedence of the Asia Cup being played at neutral venues in the past was cited as one of the reasons behind India not touring Pakistan. Other was the terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009. India and Pakistan have continued clashing in multi-national events. They are scheduled to meet on October 23 for the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup.