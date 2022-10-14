Sports

T20 World Cup: India-Pakistan and Australia-NZ match tickets sold out

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 14, 2022, 06:15 pm 2 min read

AUS-NZ and IND-PAK games get sold out (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 will be seeing packed houses for the Australia versus New Zealand and India versus Pakistan matches. Australia and NZ will be playing the Super 12 opener at the SCG on October 22. On October 23, India and Pakistan will face each other at the MCG in front of 90,000-plus fans. Here are the details.

Reaction We're set to see big crowds, says T20 WC chief

As per AFP, both these matches are a sell-out with tickets being snapped up early. "We're delighted that we're set to see big crowds for both the opening match of the event in Geelong this Sunday and the first weekend of the Super 12 stage in a week's time," said ICC T20 World Cup chief Michelle Enright. "It's going to be fantastic to see full stadiums for cricket in October."

IND vs PAK India and Pakistan met each other at Asia Cup 2022

India and Pakistan faced each each other at the Asia Cup 2022. India won the group encounter by five wickets before Pakistan claimed a superb five-wicket win in the Super Four. India couldn't reach the final, having lost to both Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super Four. Pakistan reached the final but lost to a spirited Sri Lankan side.

Performance Current performances of the four teams

India overcame Australia and South Africa recently at home by 2-1 margins in the shortest format. Australia returned back home and beat West Indies 2-0 and then lost 0-2 versus England. Pakistan lost 3-4 versus England at home before sealing the T20I Tri-Series 2022 final on Friday. New Zealand lost the tri-series finale at home versus Pakistan.

Details Key details of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup

The ICC T20 World Cup will start from October 16 onwards with the group stage. Namibia, Netherlands, UAE, and Sri Lanka are placed in Group A. Ireland, Scotland, West Indies, and Zimbabwe are in Group B. Four teams will progress to the Super 12 stage. Afghanistan, Australia, New Zealand, and England are placed together. India, Pakistan, South Africa, and Bangladesh form the other group.