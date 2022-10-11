Sports

India win their 38th international in 2022, break this record

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 11, 2022, 07:39 pm 2 min read

India beat SA 2-1 in the series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India claimed a 2-1 series win over South Africa in the three-match series after thrashing them in Delhi. The Men in Blue completed a one-sided run-chase (100) after bowling out the Proteas. India have won their 38th international game in 2022, now the joint-most by a team in a calendar year. They matched the feat of Australia. Here are the key stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

India have now won 38 matches across formats in 2022.

They have surpassed their previous tally of 37 international wins in a calendar year (2017).

The Men in Blue have equaled Australia in this regard.

In 2003, the Aussies, under Ricky Ponting, claimed 38 international wins, the joint-most by a team in a calendar year.

Australia achieved this feat in just 47 games.

Information Breaking down India's numbers in 2022

India have played a total of 55 internationals this year (five Tests, eight ODIs, and 32 T20Is). They have won two, 13, and 23 matches in the three formats, respectively. While India have lost 16 matches, one got abandoned.

T20Is India have been phenomenal in T20Is

Last month, India won their 21st T20I in 2022. Rohit Sharma's Team India broke the record of Pakistan, who won 20 T20Is in 2021. They achieved this feat after Australia in the 3rd T20I to seal the three-match series 2-1. The record will be a morale booster for India ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. India eye their second T20 WC title.