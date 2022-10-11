Sports

India thrash South Africa in 3rd ODI, win series 2-1

India thrash South Africa in 3rd ODI, win series 2-1

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 11, 2022, 06:32 pm 3 min read

India won the match by seven wickets (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India annihilated South Africa in the third ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The Men in Blue successfully chased 100 after bowling out the Proteas. Shubman Gill led the charge with a 49-run knock. Kuldeep Yadav registered his career-best ODI figures at home, while Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, and Shahbaz Ahmed too shone with the ball. India have won the ODI series 2-1.

Match How did the match pan out?

Indian bowlers kept the South Africans at bay after electing to field. Sundar drew first blood for India in the form of Quinton de Kock. While SA struggled, Heinrich Klaasen launched his counter-attack. However, Shahbaz dismissed him in the 25th over. Spinners took eight wickets as the Proteas innings folded on 99. For India, opener Gill guided them in a one-sided chase.

Spell A magical spell by Kuldeep

Kuldeep jeopardized the Proteas batters with his magical deliveries throughout the innings. The left-arm wrist-spinner finished with figures of 4/18 in 4.1 overs, including a maiden. Kuldeep also had an opportunity to take a hat-trick after dismissing Bjorn Fortuin and Anrich Nortje on consecutive deliveries in the 26th over. Kuldeep earlier got rid of Andile Phehlukwayo and Marco Jansen in the match.

Feat First four-wicket haul for Kuldeep at home

This is the sixth time that Kuldeep has taken four or more wickets in an ODI. Notably, five of these hauls have come away from home. It is the first instance of Kuldeep taking more than three wickets in an ODI in home conditions. Kuldeep now has 44 wickets at home from 28 ODIs at an average of 33.00.

Information First ODI four-wicket haul since 2019

This is the first time since 2019 that Kuldeep has taken three or more wickets in an ODI innings. In 2019, Kuldeep took 3/52 against the West Indies in Visakhapatnam. Kuldeep then had a lean patch before bouncing back.

Total South Africa's lowest ODI total against India

It was the first instance of South Africa getting bowled out for less than 100 against India in ODI cricket. Their previous lowest ODI total against India was 117 in Nairobi, 1999. Overall, it was SA's third-lowest total in the format. Others are 69 vs Australia, Sydney (1993), 83 vs England, Nottingham (2008), and 83 vs England, Manchester (2022).

Do you know? Three ODIs, three captains!

David Miller led South Africa in place of Keshav Maharaj, who was at the helm in Ranchi. The latter had replaced regular skipper Temba Bavuma, who fell sick. South Africa have become the first team with three different captains in a three-match ODI series.

Win A special series win for India

India have claimed their second ODI series win against SA in over a decade. Earlier this year, South Africa routed India 3-0 in the format at home. In 2018, India, under Virat Kohli, defeated SA 5-1 in their own backyard. Their only other series win against SA in this period came in February 2010 (2-1 at home).

Streak India break their record, match Australia's feat

India have now won 38 matches across formats in 2022. They have surpassed their previous tally of 37 international wins in a calendar year (2017). The Men in Blue have equaled Australia in this regard. In 2003, the Aussies, under Ricky Ponting, claimed 38 international wins, the joint-most by a team in a calendar year. Australia achieved this feat in just 47 games.