Sports

Kuldeep Yadav registers career-best ODI figures at home: Key stats

Kuldeep Yadav registers career-best ODI figures at home: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 11, 2022, 05:17 pm 2 min read

Kuldeep Yadav took 4/18 in the third ODI (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian left-arm wrist-spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, was all over the South African batters in the third ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. He decimated South Africa's lower middle-order as the visitors got bundled out for just 99. Kuldeep took four wickets for just 18 runs, his career-best figures in ODI cricket in home conditions. It was his fifth four-wicket haul in the format.

Innings Kuldeep was on the money!

Kuldeep jeopardized the Proteas batters with his magical deliveries throughout the innings. The left-arm wrist-spinner finished with figures of 4/18 in 4.1 overs, including a maiden. Kuldeep also had an opportunity to take a hat-trick after dismissing Bjorn Fortuin and Anrich Nortje on consecutive deliveries in the 26th over. Kuldeep earlier got rid of Andile Phehlukwayo and Marco Jansen in the match.

Stats First four-wicket haul for Kuldeep at home

This is the sixth time that Kuldeep has taken four or more wickets in an ODI. Notably, five of these hauls have come away from home. It is the first instance of Kuldeep taking more than three wickets in an ODI in home conditions. Kuldeep now has 44 wickets at home from 28 ODIs at an average of 33.00.

Information First ODI four-wicket haul since 2019

This is the first time since 2019 that Kuldeep has taken three or more wickets in an ODI innings. In 2019, Kuldeep took 3/52 against the West Indies in Visakhapatnam. Kuldeep then had a lean patch before bouncing back.