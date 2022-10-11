Sports

IND vs SA, 3rd ODI: Proteas bowled out for 99

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 11, 2022, 04:23 pm 2 min read

Washington Sundar started India's proceedings (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India have bowled out South Africa for 99 after electing to field in the 3rd ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Kuldeep Yadav ran riot. Spinners decimated the SA batting line-up, taking a total of eight wickets. India are inches away from winning their second ODI series against SA in over a decade.

1st PP South Africa manage 26/3 in the first Powerplay

Indian bowlers kept the South Africans at bay in the first 10 overs. Off-spinner Sundar drew first blood for India in the form of Quinton de Kock in the third over. Siraj then dismissed Janneman Malan and Reeza Hendricks in back-to-back overs. The Proteas batters struggled to find their rhythm in this phase. South Africa managed 26/3 in the first Powerplay (0-10).

Discipline Shahbaz's discipline outfoxes Klaasen

While South Africa kept losing their batters, middle-order batter Heinrich Klaasen launched his counter-attack. He played his strokes while others failed to deliver. Klaasen looked set on 35 (42) balls, having smacked four boundaries. However, Shahbaz set him up in the 25th over. The left-arm spinner knocked Klaasen over, bowling a good-length delivery. The former's discipline was exemplary.

Kuldeep Kuldeep takes four wickets

If Shahbaz bowled on tight lengths, Kuldeep jeopardized the Proteas batters with his magical deliveries. The left-arm wrist-spinner finished with four wickets for just 18 runs in 4.1 overs, including a maiden. Kuldeep also had a hat-trick chance after dismissing Bjorn Fortuin and Anrich Nortje on consecutive deliveries in the 26th over. Kuldeep exhibited his variations throughout the innings.

Do you know? Three ODIs, three captains!

David Miller is leading South Africa in place of Keshav Maharaj, who was at the helm in Ranchi. The latter had replaced regular skipper Temba Bavuma, who fell sick. South Africa have become the first team with three different captains in a three-match ODI series.