Thailand qualify for Women's Asia Cup semi-finals: Details here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 11, 2022, 07:56 pm 2 min read

Thailand won three games in the league stage (Source: Twitter/@@ThailandCricket)

In a historic achievement, Thailand have secured a place in the semi-finals of the Women's Asia Cup for the first time. The team officially qualified for the next stage after Bangladesh's last league game against UAE got washed out on Tuesday. Hosts Bangladesh required two points to qualify for the knock-out stage. However, the points were divided as the game got abandoned.

Context Why does this story matter?

Thailand, who were seen as underdogs, won three of their six games in the league stage.

While the team's victories against Malaysia and UAE didn't make much noise, their four-wicket triumph against Pakistan stunned one and all.

They will meet India Women in the semi-final of the competition on October 13 in Sylhet.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will clash in the other semi-final.

Thailand Bangladesh's loss is Thailand's gain

Defending champions and hosts Bangladesh looked certain to qualify for the next stage as they needed to defeat an under-fire UAE team. However, the weather gods had other plans, with the game getting washed out. Bangladesh's narrow three-run defeat against Sri Lanka few days back turned out to be a major factor. Hence, Thailand advanced to the next stage.

Campaign Thailand's campaign in the tournament

Thailand didn't enjoy a fruitful start to the tournament, suffering a nine-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in their opening game. Their second game was against Sri Lanka, and they lost by 49 runs. They then made a sensational comeback, recording three successive victories against Pakistan, UAE, and Malaysia. India thrashed Thailand by nine wickets in their latest game.

Top performers Top performers of the side

Openers Nannapat Koncharoenkai and Natthakan Chantham have been instrumental to Thailand's success, scoring 105 and 116 runs respectively so far in the tournament. Skipper Naruemol Chaiwai (106) has also been among runs. In the bowling department, left-arm spinner Thipatcha Putthawong is the fifth-highest wicket-taker of the tournament with eight scalps. The aforementioned players would like to come good against India.