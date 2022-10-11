Sports

ECB central contract list (2022/23): All you need to know

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 11, 2022, 07:49 pm 3 min read

Liam Livingstone scored his maiden T20I ton last year (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced the central contract list (men's team) for the 2022/23 season. The cycle of the contract starts from 1 October and the system covers both red-ball and white-ball players. Overall, 30 players have received contracts in three categories - annual contract (18), Increment contracts (six), and Pace-bowling development contract (six). Here are further details.

Context Why does this story matter?

The players given the offers are vital part of England's plans over the next 12 months.

Veteran pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad have retained their contracts.

Jofra Archer, who last played for England in March 2021, continues to be on the list of players with full contracts.

There are several notable inclusions, exclusions, promotions and demotions in the contract.

Awardees Livingstone, Foakes notable inclusions in the top category

Liam Livingstone has been awarded his first full contract. He has emerged as a vital part of England's white-ball teams. Although he has endured a lean season in 2022, ECB has backed him to come good in future games. In red-ball cricket, Ben Foakes has also earned his maiden full contract, having recorded his second Test century in the preceding home season.

Demotion Demotion for Dawid Malan, Jason Roy

Jason Roy has lost his full contract and has been downgraded to an incremental deal. He has been struggling for runs lately and isn't a part of England's T20 World Cup squad either. The same is the case for Dawid Malan, who was ousted from the Test team following the Ashes defeat earlier this year. Veteran pacer Chris Jordan wasn't retained in any category.

Information Annual central contract

Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow ,Stuart Broad, Jos Buttle , Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes , Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Adil Rashid, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Information Other categories and omissions

Increment contract: Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Matthew Potts, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, David Willey (from Nov 1, 22) Pace-bowling development contract: Brydon Carse, Matthew Fisher, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Olly Stone (from Nov 1, 22) Not retained: Eoin Morgan (Retired), Chris Jordan, Rory Burns, Tom Curran, Dom Bess

Statement Rob Key congratulate the players

Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, Rob Key, explained ECB's think tank behind the offered contracts. "I feel we have rewarded those players who have made a significant impact over the previous 12 months and those we expect to be part of England's plans over the next period," he stated in an official statement. "I would like to congratulate all the players offered agreements."