Sports

Pakistan beat NZ in T20I Tri-Series 2022 final: Key stats

Pakistan beat NZ in T20I Tri-Series 2022 final: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 14, 2022, 01:25 pm 2 min read

Pakistan beat New Zealand in the T20I Tri-Series 2022 final (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan beat New Zealand in the T20I Tri-Series 2022 final on Friday to lift the trophy. Batting first, the Kiwis posted 163/7 in 20 overs. Skipper Kane Williamson delivered with a solid fifty. In response, Pakistan (168/5) got the job done with three balls to spare. Mohammad Nawaz hammered a 22-ball 38* for the visitors. Here are the key records that were registered.

Williamson Williamson hammers his 15th fifty

Williamson scored a solid 38-ball 59 for New Zealand. He slammed four fours and 2 sixes. Williamson has raced to 2,225 runs in the format at 32.72. He surpassed Bangladeshi star Shakib Al Hasan (2,199) in terms of runs. Williamson has now got to 50 sixes in the format for NZ. He slammed his 15th fifty as well.

Wickets Southee becomes joint-highest wicket-taker; Rauf equals Steyn's tally

Veteran NZ pacer Tim Southee claimed one wicket for 33 runs from his four overs. He is now the joint-highest wicket-taker in the format, matching the tally of Shakib Al Hasan (122). Southee has 122 scalps at 24.62. For Pakistan, pacer Haris Rauf (2/22) was excellent. He now has 64 scalps at 23.03. Rauf has equaled the mark off Dale Steyn in the format.

Information Rizwan becomes ninth-highest scorer in the format

Mohammad Rizwan slammed a 29-ball 34 for his side. Rizwan smashed four fours in his knock. Rizwan has raced to 2,460 runs at 52.34, surpassing the tally of Eoin Morgan (2,458) and Shoaib Malik (2,435). He is the ninth-highest run-scorer in the format.

NZ vs PAK How did the match pan out?

New Zealand lost opener Finn Allen early on before mini partnerships got the side floating along. Williamson was the chief architect for the kiwis, scoring a superb fifty. Pakistan bowlers did a solid job with Rauf leading the way. In response, Pakistan stayed ahead in the chase and powerful knocks from Nawaz and Haider Ali made the difference.