Sports

Jessica Pegula qualifies for the 2022 WTA Finals: Details here

Jessica Pegula qualifies for the 2022 WTA Finals: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 13, 2022, 10:40 pm 2 min read

Jessica Pegula has qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals

Jessica Pegula has qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals after reaching the quarter-finals of the San Diego Open. Being in the top half of the draw, the fourth seed overcame CoCo Vandeweghe 6-3, 6-1. Pegula will face Madison Keys or Daria Kasatkina in the last eight The WTA Finals will be held in Fort Worth, Texas, beginning on October 31. Here's more.

WTA Finals Pegula has become the 3rd qualifier to book a berth

As per WTA, Pegula has become the 3rd qualifier to book a berth in the season-ending event. On the tour's biggest stages, Pegula, who is the top-ranked American, reached the quarters or more four times at WTA 1000s, tied alongside Swiatek. She also won 31 matches at WTA 1000s and Grand Slams, which is 2nd only to Swiatek.

Stats Key stats of the match

Pegula managed to hit 11 winners to only two unforced errors. She had lesser aces (2) as compared to CoCo's five. In terms of double faults, Pegula clocked just one to her opponent's five. She had a 79% win on the first serve. Pegula converted five out of 13 break points and won a total of 62 points.

Do you know? Pegula has a 36-17 win-loss record in 2022

Pegula has a 36-17 win-loss record in 2022. She is yet to win a title this season. In terms of the head-to-head record versus CoCo, the American's tally reads 1-1. CoCo had earlier beaten Pegula at 2022 Charleston.

Information Danielle Collins overcomes Martina Trevisan

Danielle Collins overcame Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-4 to reach the last eight. Earlier, she had beaten Caroline Garcia in the round of 32. Collins will next face number 2 seed Paula Badosa for qualifier Louisa Chirico.