ICC T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka thrash UAE: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 18, 2022, 05:36 pm 1 min read

Sri Lanka claim a 79-run win over UAE (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

After losing to Namibia, the 2022 Asia Cup winners Sri Lanka bounced back with a one-sided victory against the UAE in the ICC T20 World Cup at the Simonds Stadium, Geelong. The Lankans successfully defended 152, bowling out UAE on 73. Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga took three wickets apiece. An incredible hat-trick by UAE's Karthik Meiyappan went in vain.

Match How did the match pan out?

SL were off to a flier after UAE elected to field. Opener Pathum Nissanka starred with a 74-run knock, while top-order batter Dhananjaya de Silva fired 33. SL slumped from 117/2 to 120/6 in no time. Apart from the top three, none of the SL batters scored in double digits. UAE, who never got settled in the run chase, perished on 73.

Record A historic hat-trick for Meiyappan

Although SL were cruising at 117/3, wrist-spinner Meiyappan dented their plight. The 22-year-old dismissed Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, and Dasun Shanaka in the 15th over to register a historic hat-trick. As per Kausthub Gudipati, Meiyappan has become the first player from an Associate nation to take a hat-trick against a Full-member team in men's international cricket.