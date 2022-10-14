Sports

Babar Azam surpasses 11,000 international runs, breaks Virat Kohli's record

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 14, 2022, 02:55 pm 2 min read

Babar has gone past 11,000 runs in international cricket (Source: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam attained a new milestone in his career. He has gone past 11,000 runs in international cricket. Babar struck his 29th T20I fifty versus Bangladesh on Thursday to register this record in the T20I Tri-Series 2022. He became the fastest Asian to surpass 11,000 international runs, bettering the record of Virat Kohli. Here are the key details.

Do you know? Babar is now the fastest Asian to reach 11,000 runs

Babar is now the fastest Asian batter to reach 11,000 runs in international cricket. The 27-year-old reached the milestone in his 251st inning. He has bettered the record held by Kohli, who took 261 innings to reach the landmark.

Do you know? 11th Pakistani batter to slam 11,000-plus international runs

Babar has become the 11th Pakistani batter to slam 11,000-plus international runs. Inzamam-ul-Haq (20,580), Younis Khan (17,790), Mohammad Yousuf (17,300), Javed Miandad (16,213), Saleem Malik (12,938), Saeed Anwar (12,876), Mohammad Hafeez (12,780), Shoaib Malik (11,867), Shahid Afridi (11,196), and Misbah-ul-Haq (11,132) are the other batters.

Babar Babar slammed his 29th fifty

Babar scored a 40-ball 55 versus Bangladesh as Pakistan chased down 174 with a ball to spare. Babar's knock was laced with nine boundaries and he struck at the rate of 137.50. He was well supported by his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan, who scored a 56-ball 69. Babar also got past Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (28) in terms of fifties in the format.

Finale Pakistan win the T20I Tri-Series 2022 final

Pakistan beat New Zealand in the T20I Tri-Series 2022 final on Friday to lift the trophy. Batting first, the Kiwis posted 163/7 in 20 overs. Skipper Kane Williamson delivered with a solid fifty. In response, Pakistan (168/5) got the job done with three balls to spare. Mohammad Nawaz hammered a 22-ball 38* for the visitors. Babar hammered a 14-ball 15 for his side.

Numbers Babar Azam's numbers in international cricket

Babar has raced to 3,231 runs in the format at an average of 43.66. He has slammed two tons and 29 fifties. In ODIs, Babar has amassed 4,664 runs at 59.79. He has 17 tons and 22 fifties under his belt. In Tests, he has 3,122 runs at 47.30 (100s 7, 50s 23). Overall, Babar has 11,017 runs in international cricket.