Sports

ICC announces prize money for T20 World Cup: Details here

ICC announces prize money for T20 World Cup: Details here

Written by V Shashank Sep 30, 2022, 02:16 pm 2 min read

Aaron Finch led Australia to their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2021 (Source: Twitter/@T20WorldCup)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday shared the prize money for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, commencing October 16. The winner takes home a whopping $1.6 million, while the runner-up will fetch $800,000. The teams exiting in the group stage (first round) will garner $40,000. Sri Lanka will play the tournament-opener against Namibia in a Group stage duel. Here's more.

Teams Eight teams to partake in the first round

Namibia, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, and UAE (Group A) and West Indies, Scotland, Ireland, and Zimbabwe (Group B) will participate in the first round. The top two teams from each group advance into Super 12 and lock horns with Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa. Reigning champions Australia face New Zealand in the first Super 12 match on October 22.

Prize money Here's the entire money table

The total prize pool comprises a whopping $5.6 million. The teams winning the first round will get $40,000 (for any win) while the losing team shall also garner the same. The teams exiting in the Super 12 stage will receive $70,000 each. Meanwhile, the teams getting past the Super 12 round will collect $40,000 each. The losing semi-finalists will get $400,000 each.

Information Australia won their maiden T20 WC title

Australia defeated New Zealand in what turned out to be an enthralling grand finale. Astonishing knocks from Mitchell Marsh and David Warner helped Australia chase 173. Earlier, NZ skipper Kane Williamson led by example with an emphatic 85.

Feat Sixth different side to win the T20 World Cup

Australia became the sixth different side to win the T20 World Cup. The previous editions were won by West Indies (2016 and 2012), Sri Lanka (2014), England (2010), Pakistan (2009), and India (2007). Australia qualified for their second final in the tournament this time. They finished as the runners-up in 2010 after losing the final to England.

Information First side to win WC events in five successive decades

Australia became the first side to win the World Cup events across five successive decades (ODIs: 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015, T20Is: 2021). On the other hand, New Zealand could have won their second ICC trophy in 2021 (they won the ICC WTC final).