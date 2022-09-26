Sports

Pakistan beat England in 4th T20I, level series: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 26, 2022, 01:16 am 2 min read

Pakistan beat England in the 4th T20I (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan beat England in the 4th T20I to level the 7-match series 2-2. Batting first, the hosts managed 166/4 in 20 overs. Mohammad Rizwan scored 88 from 67 balls. In response, England were bowled out for 163 in 19.2 overs. Haris Rauf (3/32) was pick of the Pakistani bowlers. With this win, Pakistan have leveled the 7-match series 2-2. Here's more.

PAK vs ENG England fall short by 3 runs

Pakistan openers were off to a strong start, adding 97 in 11.5 overs. Rizwan and Shan Masood then added another 50-plus stand. However, Pakistan didn't get the desired lift late on and settled for 166/4. England were off to a poor start, being reduced to 57/4 before Pakistan hit back and claimed regular scalps. England fell short in the end by 3 runs.

Rizwan Rizwan hammers 88 versus England

Rizwan was the prime customer for Pakistan, slamming 88 from from 67 balls. He smashed nine fours and a six. Rizwan has raced to 2,195 runs at 53.53. He slammed his 19th fifty. He now has 458 runs in T20Is versus England at 65.42. He slammed his fifth fifty. In four matches in the ongoing series, he has 252 runs at 84.00.

Do you know? Babar averages 51.11 versus England

Babar Azam scored a decent 36 from 28 balls. He now has 2,939 runs at 43.22. Against England, Babar has amassed 460 runs at 51.11.

Numbers Key numbers for the Pakistani bowlers

Haris Rauf was instrumental for Pakistan and claimed three scalps for 32 runs. He has claimed 56 scalps at 23.58. In 9 matches against England, Rauf has 12 scalps at 26.91. Mohammad Nawaz (3/35) has raced to 37 scalps at 25.21. In 25 matches, he has 24 scalps at 32.62.

England England batters script these numbers

Harry Brook scored a 29-ball 34 in the fourth encounter. In the four matches in the series, Brook has scored 188 runs at a terrific 94.00. He is the highest scorer for England. Moeen Ali scored a 20-ball 29. He now has 882 runs at 21.51. Ben Duckett scored 33 from 23 balls. He has 176 runs in five games at 44.00.