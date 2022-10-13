Sports

Women's Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka overcome Pakistan, reach final

Women's Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka overcome Pakistan, reach final

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 13, 2022, 06:37 pm 3 min read

Sri Lanka will make their fifth final appearance (Source: Twitter/@OfficialSLC)

Sri Lanka Women have advanced to the final of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup T20 2022. Chamari Athapaththu's team defeated Pakistan by a solitary run in the semi-final to set up a summit clash with India. Chasing 123, Pakistan looked in command for a major part. However, the Lankan held on to their nerves in the end overs to cross the line.

Match Summary How did the match pan out?

Sri Lanka posted 122/6 in their 20 overs after electing to bat first. While Harshitha Madavi (35) top scored for the team, Anushka Sanjeewani contributed with a 21-ball 26. Nashra Sandhu recorded a three-wicket haul. In reply, Bismah Maroof (42) and Nida Dar (26) batted well. However, Pakistan collapsed in the slog overs. Inoka Ranaweera scalped two important wickets.

Stats Madavi, Ranaweera do well

Number-three batter Madavi has been SL's leading run-getter in the competition. Her tally of 201 runs in seven games is only second to India's Jemimah Rodrigues (215). She also has a fifty under her belt with her highest score being 81. With the ball, left-arm spinner Ranaweera has taken 12 wickets. Only India's Deepti Sharma (13) is ahead of her in the wicket-taking chart.

Milestones Feats attained during the game

Bismah Maroof became the first Pakistan player and eighth overall to complete 2,500 runs in WT20Is. The Pakistan skipper achieved the feat in her 124th game. She has 2,505 runs at 27.22. Nashra Sandhu recorded her best figures in the format (3/17). She has claimed 31 scalps at 21.51. Meanwhile, Nida Dar equaled Jemimah Rodrigues's tally of 1,488 runs in the format.

Statement What Chamari Athapaththu said after the game?

Skipper Athapaththu was ecstatic with the outcome as she heaped praises her team. "Lots of pressure but we stuck by the bowlers. I always thought that my bowlers could do a good job." "After 14 years, we are in the Asia Cup final, that's good for us." Sri Lanka will now look to end their drought by clinching their maiden title.

Do you know? Sri Lanka's fifth appearance in the final

Sri Lanka have now reached the final of five of the eight Women's Asia Cup editions so far (2004, 2005/06, 2006, 2008 and 2022). They met India in the summit clash every time and failed to cross the line even once.

Campaign How Sri Lanka's campaign has panned out?

Sri Lanka lost their opener against India by 41 wickets. They bounced back and recorded four successive victories against UAE, Thailand, Malaysia and, Bangladesh. They lost to Pakistan in their last league game but settled the scores in the semi-finals. They would now like to upset the Women in Blue on October 15. However, India have played some excellent cricket in this edition.